Oettl lost his GoEleven Ducati ride at the end of 2023 when the Italian team opted for the services of Andrea Iannone.

At one point it looked as though Oettl would be out of a ride altogether, however, GMT94 Yamaha made a late push to sign the German, thus replacing Lorenzo Baldassarri who has dropped back down to WorldSSP.

Speaking ahead of his first season in the class with Yamaha, Oettl provided an update of his off-season training to Speedweek, saying: “I trained well on the motorcycle, I was in Spain for a total of two and a half weeks.

“The first time before Christmas and then now. First I rode Supermoto to get back into it, and then the six days on the circuit in Valencia.

“The preparation hasn't been bad so far, I feel good. I also rode a racing simulation so that the body could get used to 20 laps in a row.”

The first WorldSBK test of 2024 takes place next week in Jerez, where most of the riders will be in attendance including Oettl.

Oettl is one of two new riders at Yamaha following Jonathan Rea’s sensational switch to the factory team to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Speaking about the Jerez test and what he expects, Oettl added: “I’ll just watch it and first have to get to know the team. It will take me a bit of time to get the hang of everything.

“That's why I don't plan anything, but rather make sure that I develop a good feeling and get to grips with the way the team works.

“I hope that I get good material, work well with everyone and get along well with them."