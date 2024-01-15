Which WorldSBK team presentations are confirmed?

Motoxracing Yamaha were the first to unveil their new colours on January the 12th, however, more confirmed dates for every Superbike team have been announced.

Two pre-season tests, which will take place this month at Jerez and Portimao and see all the factory teams involved, will follow three team presentations.

They are Marc VDS together with Sam Lowes, the factory ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team and Aruba.it Ducati.

Two more team presentations are confirmed for this month, they are Pata Prometeon Yamaha and GMT94 Yamaha.

In February, two presentations have also been confirmed with the official Kawasaki Racing Team up first, before Danilo Petrucci’s Barni Spark Ducati team unveils their colours on the 11th.

Confirmed WorldSBK launch dates

January 12 - Motoxracing Yamaha

January 15 - Marc VDS Ducati

January 17 - ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

January 22 - Aruba.it Ducati

January 28 - Pata Prometeon Yamaha

January 31 - GMT94 Yamaha

February 8 - Kawasaki Racing Team

February 11 - Barni Spark Racing