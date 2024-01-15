Ray made an impressive switch from BSB, where he was champion in 2022, to the Motoxracing Yamaha team for the 2023 WorldSBK season.

A points scorer on many occasions, Ray showed flashes of being able to run with the top riders, however, learning the WorldSBK-spec machine, Pirelli tyres and new circuits limited him to a degree.

But with the first test of 2024 coming up next week at Jerez, Ray, who has already taken the covers off his R1, feels a big jump forward is coming.

Speaking to GPOne at the team presentation, Ray added: “We have to start again from the results we achieved last year and I have pretty high expectations of myself for this season,”

“I think we will be able to do a really great job. We will be competing in one more race but there are also two new tracks for everyone [Cremona, Balaton Park].

“The level of the championship is higher than ever, so it will be difficult and we will have to work hard, but I think it is possible to get on the podium.

“If everything goes well, with this team and my talent, there’s no reason why we can’t fight up there.”

Reflecting on last season, Ray did have his tough moments and believes that was largely because of the level of competition that’s in WorldSBK at the moment.

“It was a good season, difficult at times,” added Ray. “But I think there are always difficult times in WorldSBK, especially with the level it has now reached.

“There is a big difference between [the bikes in] BSB and WorldSBK, in terms of the electronics, so I had to learn to ride a different way and adapt my riding style.

“I had to learn so many things, such as the tracks, the bike with its electronics and also how to work with an Italian team.

“There were difficult times but overall we made progress and achieved good results.”

‘Will be nice to have Rea with us’

From one Ray to another, six-time world champion Jonathan Rea has joined Yamaha for the 2024 season, Bradley is convinced new ideas will be brought to, not only the factory team, but the whole Yamaha program.

Ray said: “It will be a great thing because Jonathan has a lot of experience with Honda and Kawasaki.

“I think he will bring new ideas to Yamaha and since the tests it seems like they have already started working well together. It will be nice to have Jonathan with us.”