Big names set to open 2024 WorldSBK testing at Jerez this month

All eyes will be on Bautista in 2024 as he attempts to make it three WorldSBK titles on the bounce, and the Spaniard will lead a full Ducati contingent at Jerez.

That means new team-mate Nicolo Bulega will also be in action for the second time since stepping up from WorldSSP as world champion.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark), newcomers Andrea Iannone (GoEleven) and Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Motocorsa Ducati) will be in action over the two days.

Also taking part in the test on January 24-25 will be the factory Yamaha team, which means Jonathan Rea in his new colours once again.

Andrea Locatelli will be in action alongside his team-mate as will be GRT duo Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner, but also new GMT94 Yamaha rider Phillip Oettl.

Keen to not miss out, BMW will also be there in force as Razgatlioglu gets another chance to ride the M 1000 RR.

Razgatlioglu has had limited track time so far due to poor weather conditions, but the 2021 world champion will be keen to make his mark ahead of the new season.

Michael Van Der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff will all be in attendance, as will BMW’s new test rider line-up, led by Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will get preparations underway aboard the new CBR1000RR-R, while Kawasaki will be participating in the test with Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes and Puccetti rider Tito Rabat.

It won't just be WorldSBK machinery that’s in action as Stefan Bradl will be riding Honda’s RC213V MotoGP machine.