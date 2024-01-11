Gerloff, who left Yamaha to join BMW for the 2023 season, has now been joined (in different teams) at the German manufacturer by Razgatlioglu who made the same switch following four seasons with Yamaha.

A world champion with Yamaha in 2021, which was their first title since Ben Spies in 2011, Razgatlioglu wanted a change as he looks for a bike that can give him more chances of dethroning Alvaro Bautista and Ducati.

Razgatlioglu has been replaced by Jonathan Rea, who is also expected to enjoy success following his switch from the less competitive Kawasaki, but Gerloff believes Razgatlioglu will do better.

“I’m going to have to go with my boys at BMW,” began Gerloff when talking to WorldSBK.com. “I think Toprak will do better at BMW. The bike is good and if he can figure out how to set-up the bike for him, then he will be really fast.”

Razgatlioglu will be hoping to do what Gerloff managed in 2023 which is leave Yamaha and deliver improved results at BMW.

After a much improved season, Gerloff said this about his best, but also worst moment of 2023.

“Best moment of the season had to be the pole position at Magny-Cours,” added Gerloff. “It was unexpected I would have to say, but it was really nice for me and for the team.

“The worst moment; I would have to say, was when my team-mate and I clashed together at Imola in practice. That was a dumb thing on my part and it wasn’t the best. But we’re all good.”

Like many riders who have spoken post-season, WorldSBK.com asked Gerloff to name the dirtiest rider on the grid.

But wanting to change the wording, Gerloff instead opted for ‘most aggressive’ and called Bassani that rider.

“The most aggressive is probably Bassani,” said the American. “But I respect that. I got no problems with that.”