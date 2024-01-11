Bautista won his second consecutive WorldSBK title in 2023, after winning a stunning 27 races.

But the former MotoGP rider of nine years finished the season with a wildcard performance at the Malaysian grand prix.

Having suffered an injury prior to the event, Bautista wasn’t fully fit and as a result was unable to deliver the type of performances and results expected, despite it being his first appearance since 2018.

Still, Bautista was able to draw up some conclusions as to where big differences lie between MotoGP and Superbike.

“Before you had more options to control the bike.” Bautista told Motorsport-total. “Now it is more difficult because of the aerodynamics, the motorcycles are more cumbersome in terms of movements.

“If you don't know how to use aerodynamics you are lost. I liked it better when I could control the situation better.”

That is something Bautista is able to do in WorldSBK as the machines used are not as stiff as MotoGP bikes.

But Bautista, who has put on a stunning show against the likes of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu over the last two seasons, still believes that the top level of racing is in MotoGP.

“In MotoGP the riders ride at the highest level,” added the Aruba.it Ducati rider. “There is no doubt about that.

“Now the riders are much closer, the bikes are closer together. There is a very high level.”