The Aruba.it Ducati rider will line-up alongside two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista, after a thoroughly dominant display in WorldSSP last season.

Bulega won 16 races in 2023 and was head and shoulders above the competition.

Much like Bautista in WorldSBK, Bulega’s raw speed and consistency was too much for the rest to cope with, as he went on to claim Ducati’s first-ever Supersport title.

“When I came to this paddock and to WorldSSP I knew it was my last possibility to be a professional rider,” said Bulega following a torrid time in Moto2. “It was the second ‘train’ in my life and when I came to this team I felt at home from the first test.

“I remember the first test in November 2021 and when I remember entering the garage, seeing the faces of everyone because when I went to sleep the same night I felt very good on the bike.”

Bulega, who is replacing the outgoing Michael Ruben Rinaldi in 2024, is the first rider since Andrea Locatelli in 2021 to go straight from WorldSSP to a factory ride in the premier class.

Speaking about being world champion, Bulega told WorldSBK.com: “Being world champion is not something that can happen every year.

“It is something I will remember for the rest of my life. The best moment of the season was winning the title in Race 1 at Portimao.

“To be world champion and win the race is very special. But also, I had great memories of the whole season.”