Razgatlioglu is without question one of the most aggressive riders in WorldSBK, but that hasn’t stopped his rivals from applauding how clean a rider he is.

Sure the new BMW rider can get his elbows out when needed and produce stunning late-braking overtakes, which sometimes bring him very close to contact with another rider.

However, Razgatlioglu very rarely makes misjudgements or has contact with other riders.

Speaking about the cleanest and dirtiest riders on the Superbike grid, Petrucci told WorldSBK.com: I think [the cleanest] is Toprak. He is always doing some impossible overtakes but he is always really clean. I had some bad moments with [Alex] Lowes and [Loris] Baz but we are friends. But on the track we are always going [off] together.”

That wasn’t all Petrucci discussed as he also gave praise to former Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani for being the biggest surprise.

“It is difficult to say but Bassani was really consistent all the way,” added the former MotoGP race winner. “He is a really fast rider.”

Petrucci, who has remained with Barni Ducati for the 2024 campaign, was unable to win a race during his rookie season, thus he failed to become the first-ever rider to achieve a race win in MotoGP, victory in a stage at the Dakar Rally and a race win in WorldSBK.

But that could all change for the Italian now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

The three-time podium finisher in 2023, said this about his best and happiest moment of last season: “I think in July between Donington Park and Most. I had three podiums. I think the podium during the second race at Most.

Like many riders, Petrucci watched the incredible battles between Alvaro Bautista and Razgatlioglu last season.

And although he hopes to join that fight in 2024, Petrucci was vocal in his appreciation of the step they had over the competition.

Petrucci added: “It was great to see the fight between Alvaro and Toprak all season long. Then I think in Portimao they had a really great battle.”