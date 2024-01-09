Bautista became a back-to-back WorldSBK champion in 2023, and in so defended the #1 plate successfully after taking over as the top rider from Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2022.

But 2024 could be an even bigger year in terms of achievements which sounds crazy given the stats Bautista amassed last year.

A 27-time race winner in 2023, Bautista smashed the record of most wins in a season.

28 is the number Bautista will need in order to break that record for a second consecutive season, and he will have 36 races to do that in.

Although there’s been plenty of change up-and-down the Superbike grid, winning more than 77% of the races will be very difficult.

But some records that are much more attainable include becoming Ducati’s most successful rider in WorldSBK from a wins perspective.

Bautista needs just one to move past Carl Fogarty, while winning a third title in succession would mean two things.

One being Ducati’s first-ever three-time champion on the bounce and the other being the first Spaniard to achieve that same result.

If Bautista wins the 2024 Superbike title he will become only the third Ducati rider to have won more than two titles, joining Fogarty and Australian Troy Bayliss.