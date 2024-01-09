Motoxracing to open 2024 WorldSBK bike launch ahead of BMW and Ducati

Ray, who was a rookie last season, will be competing in every round in 2024, after only participating in the European rounds in 2023.

Motoxracing will showcase their Yamaha R1 on Friday in Rome, before BMW showcases its 2024 M 1000 RR on January 17th.

All four BMW bikes will be showcased as the Bonovo Action team joins the factory outfit for a presentation in Berlin.

The final team to have officially confirmed a date for its bike launch is the reigning world champions, Aruba.it Ducati.

Ducati will unveil their Panigale V4 R together with the factory Lenovo Ducati MotoGP team.

The presentation will take place in Madonna di Campiglio where Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega will be in attendance.

Still to confirm a date is the Pata Yamaha team who will have Jonathan Rea as part of their line-up in 2024, following his switch from Kawasaki after nine seasons.

One of the most anticipated team launches will be the GoEleven Ducati team, who welcome Andrea Iannone back to world championship racing following his four-year doping ban.

Other newcomers include Sam Lowes who will be part of the new Elf Marc VDS Ducati team and PETRONAS MIE Honda riders Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin.

If you’re also interested in dates for the MotoGP bike launches, Gresini Ducati will be the first to take the covers off their machine on the 20th of January.

Valentino Rossi’s team will showcase its machines on January 24th, before the all-new Trackhouse Racing Aprilia team unveils its bikes on January 26th.