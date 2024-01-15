Honda’s tough 2022 season with Vierge and Iker Lecuona, both of whom were rookies in that season, continued in 2023.

Vierge managed to finish six points clear of Lecuona, however, the two Spaniards could only combine for one podium, which was achieved by Vierge in Indonesia.

Vierge, who spoke to WorldSBK.com post-season about the difficulties Honda faced last season, said: “Intense. We were always fighting through adversities and nothing went smoothly or like we wanted. But we never gave up.”

When discussing his best moment from a personal point of view, but also the best battle of the year, the podium at Mandalika and a battle with Loris Baz and his team-mate at Magny-Cours were the best moments..

Vierge said: “Indonesia. It was my first podium in WorldSBK. “There are a lot. Of course, not fighting for what I want. But one of the best was Magny-Cours. After the crash on Friday I could not make a good comeback.

With Honda and BMW still unable to match the likes of Yamaha and Ducati for wins, as was the case for Kawasaki, that left two standout riders in 2023.

World champion Alvaro Bautista, but also the rider many have picked as the best rider of last season, Toprak Razgatlioglu.

And Vierge also added his name to the list of riders that picked Razgatlioglu as the best.

Asked which rider stood out the most, Vierge added: “Alvaro and Toprak! If I had to say one name I would say Toprak. Portimao especially, he made an amazing performance.”