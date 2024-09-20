Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea missing

Of course, both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea are missing this weekend through injury, both of which were picked up at the French Round two weeks ago.

Razgatlioglu's championship lead is under threat this weekend by Nicolo Bulega, who is 55 points behind with 62 available this weekend.

Dominique Aegerter is also missing this weekend as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a motocross crash before Magny-Cours, and he's replaced by Marvin Fritz. Markus Reiterberger is replacing Razgatlioglu, while Rea's Yamaha is taken over by Niccolo Canepa for this weekend.

Alessandro Delbianco is also in Cremona this weekend. The Italian has a wildcard ride with the Motoxracing team alongside Bradley Ray, after he replaced Aegerter in France.