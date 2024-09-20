Nicolo Bulega
Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage from the FP1 session at the Italian World Superbike round at Cremona Circuit.

WorldSBK FP1 at the Italian World Superbike round is set to begin at 10:20 local time. FP2 will be up later today at 15:00.

20 Sep 2024
13:52

Just under 10 minutes to go now until WorldSBK FP2 at Cremona. It's going to be an important session for Nicolo Bulega, who is eyeing a treble victory and the championship lead this weekend with Toprak Razgatlioglu out of action.

13:43

Only 11 riders set times in FP1 this morning, almost entirely thanks to the damp conditions. It means the upcoming FP2 should be even more hectic than usual, as riders try to reacquaint themselves with the Cremona layout, as well as work on their race pace and setup.

13:30
FP2

We're around half-an-hour away from WorldSBK FP2 at Cremona. Sam Lowes was fastest this morning, but with conditions having dried up since the end of FP1, this afternoon session looks set to be much more representative.

10:20

Italian World Superbike - FP1 Results

10:07
Sam Lowes fastest in FP1

There's a few late laps that come in, but no one can get within a second of Sam Lowes. Closest to him is Kawasaki's Alex Lowes, making it a 1-2 for the British twins, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi in third place.

10:04

Sam Lowes has continued to lower his times in the last few minutes. He's now over three seconds clear at the top, but more riders heading out on slicks now.

10:00

Rinaldi looks to be out on slicks now, he goes ninth with his first lap.

09:57

Van der Mark pits from his first flying lap on slicks. He was 12 seconds off the pace at the third split.

09:54

Michael van der Mark now out on slicks.  Lowes still going faster on wets, though.

09:52

Lowes now hits the top. 0.996s ahead of Bautista now. Only just over 12 minutes left on the clock now.

09:51

Sam Lowes improves up to second place with his latest lap. He's 0.392 seconds off Bautista's best time, and the only rider within a second of the Spaniard - Reiterberger in third is 1.873s off the pace.

09:45

As we say that, Canepa and Sam Lowes head out. For Lowes it's his first venture out on track this morning.

09:44

More riders currently watching the circuit slowly dry from the pit wall than are on track. Still only Fritz out there.

09:42

Still only seven riders have set lap times, and only Marvin Fritz is currently out on track. Very awkward conditions for an FP1 at a new circuit.

09:38

BSB points leader Tommy Bridewell out on track now, he's the seventh rider to set a time and goes third.-fastest.

09:32

Six times on the board at the moment. Bautista ahead of Reiterberger, Canepa, Ray, Fritz, and Lopes.

09:27

Conditions are very much damp at Cremona at the moment after some overnight rain, hence the lack of early running in FP1.

09:24

The session is now green in Italy. Only Canepa, Ivo Lopes, and Reiterberger, and Fritz are on track at the moment.

09:21
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea missing

Of course, both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea are missing this weekend through injury, both of which were picked up at the French Round two weeks ago.

Razgatlioglu's championship lead is under threat this weekend by Nicolo Bulega, who is 55 points behind with 62 available this weekend.

Dominique Aegerter is also missing this weekend as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a motocross crash before Magny-Cours, and he's replaced by Marvin Fritz. Markus Reiterberger is replacing Razgatlioglu, while Rea's Yamaha is taken over by Niccolo Canepa for this weekend.

Alessandro Delbianco is also in Cremona this weekend. The Italian has a wildcard ride with the Motoxracing team alongside Bradley Ray, after he replaced Aegerter in France.

09:18

Welcome to Cremona Circuit for the first time in WorldSBK history for this weekend's Italian round. We're set to go with live coverage of FP1, with pit lane set to open in around two minutes.

