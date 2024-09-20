Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Italian World Superbike round.

After a fairly unrepresentative, damp FP1 topped by Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Cremona.

FP2

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.685
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1;29.766
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.836
4Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.976
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.016
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.020
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.047
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:30.110
9Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:30.123
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.185
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:30.249
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.359
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:30.506
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.518
15Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.582
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.622
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.684
18Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:30.699
19Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.906
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.709
21Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:31.724
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:31.826
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.942
24Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.954
25Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.747

 

FP1

Sam Lowes topped the times in a damp FP1 at the Cremona Circuit in Italy for the WorldSBK Italian Round.

Lowes was not one of the first riders to head out on track, but was one of only a few riders to complete more than 10 laps.

The track began affirmatively damp after overnight rain in northern Italy, but dried out towards the end. Many riders headed out on slicks at some point, but it was wet tyres that did the job for Lowes.

Alex Lowes was second-fastest, but over 1.7 seconds behind his brother with his late single lap run.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi rounded out the top three, ahead of Andrea Locatelli on the new-spec Yamaha R1, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top five.

Markus Reiterberger, riding this weekend in place of the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, was sixth, ahead of Niccolo Canepa who is standing in for Jonathan Rea at Cremona. 

Bradley Ray was eighth-fastest, ahead of Marvin Fritz, Dominique Aegerter's replacement at GRT Yamaha, while Tommy Bridewell, who is wildcarding this weekend, was 10th-fastest.

Only 11 riders set a time in FP1, the slowest of them being Ivo Lopes, 9.890 seconds off the pace on the MIE Honda.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1 Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.007
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.765
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.941
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:39.165
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.625
6Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:41.346
7Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:41.801
8Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.861
9Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:42.537
10Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.668
11Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:45.897
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
13Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
16Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
17Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
20Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
21Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
23Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
24Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
25Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

