Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Italian World Superbike round.
After a fairly unrepresentative, damp FP1 topped by Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Cremona.
FP2
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.685
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1;29.766
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.836
|4
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.976
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.016
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.020
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.047
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.110
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.123
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.185
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.249
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.359
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.506
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.518
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.582
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.622
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.684
|18
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.699
|19
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.906
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.709
|21
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.724
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.826
|23
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.942
|24
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.954
|25
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.747
FP1
Sam Lowes topped the times in a damp FP1 at the Cremona Circuit in Italy for the WorldSBK Italian Round.
Lowes was not one of the first riders to head out on track, but was one of only a few riders to complete more than 10 laps.
The track began affirmatively damp after overnight rain in northern Italy, but dried out towards the end. Many riders headed out on slicks at some point, but it was wet tyres that did the job for Lowes.
Alex Lowes was second-fastest, but over 1.7 seconds behind his brother with his late single lap run.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi rounded out the top three, ahead of Andrea Locatelli on the new-spec Yamaha R1, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top five.
Markus Reiterberger, riding this weekend in place of the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, was sixth, ahead of Niccolo Canepa who is standing in for Jonathan Rea at Cremona.
Bradley Ray was eighth-fastest, ahead of Marvin Fritz, Dominique Aegerter's replacement at GRT Yamaha, while Tommy Bridewell, who is wildcarding this weekend, was 10th-fastest.
Only 11 riders set a time in FP1, the slowest of them being Ivo Lopes, 9.890 seconds off the pace on the MIE Honda.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1 Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.007
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.765
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.941
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.165
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.625
|6
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:41.346
|7
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.801
|8
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.861
|9
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.537
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.668
|11
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:45.897
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|16
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|17
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|20
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|21
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|24
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|25
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set