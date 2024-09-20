Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time

After a fairly unrepresentative, damp FP1 topped by Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Cremona.

FP2

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 Result | Rd 9/13 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:29.685 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1;29.766 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.836 4 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:29.976 5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.016 6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.020 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:30.047 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:30.110 9 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:30.123 10 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:30.185 11 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:30.249 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:30.359 13 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.506 14 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.518 15 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.582 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.622 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.684 18 Markus Reiterberger GER ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:30.699 19 Alessandro Delbianco ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.906 20 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:31.709 21 Niccolo Canepa ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.724 22 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.826 23 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:31.942 24 Marvin Fritz GER GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.954 25 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:32.747

FP1

Sam Lowes topped the times in a damp FP1 at the Cremona Circuit in Italy for the WorldSBK Italian Round.

Lowes was not one of the first riders to head out on track, but was one of only a few riders to complete more than 10 laps.

The track began affirmatively damp after overnight rain in northern Italy, but dried out towards the end. Many riders headed out on slicks at some point, but it was wet tyres that did the job for Lowes.

Alex Lowes was second-fastest, but over 1.7 seconds behind his brother with his late single lap run.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi rounded out the top three, ahead of Andrea Locatelli on the new-spec Yamaha R1, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top five.

Markus Reiterberger, riding this weekend in place of the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, was sixth, ahead of Niccolo Canepa who is standing in for Jonathan Rea at Cremona.

Bradley Ray was eighth-fastest, ahead of Marvin Fritz, Dominique Aegerter's replacement at GRT Yamaha, while Tommy Bridewell, who is wildcarding this weekend, was 10th-fastest.

Only 11 riders set a time in FP1, the slowest of them being Ivo Lopes, 9.890 seconds off the pace on the MIE Honda.