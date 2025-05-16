2025 Czech WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

A much more ordinary session this afternoon at Most and it's Toprak Razgatlioglu who takes the top time.
Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes round out the top-three, with Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista completing the top-five.
Autodrom Most hosts the fifth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, and its fourth edition of the Czech WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega leads the riders' standings heading into this weekend with a 34-point advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu.
The Turkish rider is the most successful WorldSBK rider at Most having won here eight times, but Bulega comes into the weekend off the back of three wins at Cremona Circuit two weeks ago.
A much more ordinary session this afternoon at Most and it's Toprak Razgatlioglu who takes the top time.
Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes round out the top-three, with Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista completing the top-five.
Bulega up to fourth with the first lap of his second run, down to a 1:31.635 now.
10 minutes to go in FP2 now and Bulega is back out.
Scott Redding has crashed at the penultimate corner. He's up and okay.
Lecuona up from 14th to eighth with his latest lap, teammate Vierge in 10th.
Alex Lowes up to third on his latest lap.
Bulega has ended his first run after six laps and with the eighth-fastest time.
Another improvement for Razgatlioglu - 1:31.318, he's now 0.224s clear of the field, which is led by Sam Lowes.
Bautista down to a 1:31.721 on his latest lap for third, and Bulega up to seventh on a 32.112, although Alex Lowes improves to fifth to bump Bulega to eighth.
Bulega into the top-10 in ninth with his latest lap, although Vierge moves up to sixth to bump him back to 10th.
Sam Lowes then goes second on a 1:31.542 before Razgatlioglu improves further to a 31.408.
Bassani up to third with his latest lap, 0.558s off the pace albeit.
Rea up to sixth as well, and Locatelli to fourth with their latest laps.
Bulega 20th and 3s off the pace with his first lap. Let's see how things progress from there.
Razgatlioglu now faster than he went this morning on a 1:31.445.
Another improvement for Petrucci down to a 31.727.
1:31.719 for Razgatlioglu on his next lap. Petrucci down to a 1:31.878 to be within 0.159s of the top time.
Bulega heading out for his first run of FP2 now.
Razgatlioglu now down to a 1:31.929. Petrucci 0.449s adrift in second place.
A 1:32.128 puts Razgatlioglu on top with his first lap of the afternoon.
Lowes now down to a 1:32.605, and Gerloff joins him in the 1:32s on his latest lap to go second-fastest.
Lowes down to a 33.259 on his next lap. Decent run here from the Marc VDS rider, even if the conditions still aren't quite there.
Only seven riders with a lap time so far with 35 minutes on the clock.
Sam Lowes to the top now on a 1:33.649.
Zaqhwan Zaidi has crashed at turn 10. Redding passed him on the inside and the Malaysian just slid off on a damp patch.
Scott Redding with the early benchmark in this one, a 1:34.933 is a way off the pace, though. Expect the times to scroll as confidence increases.
Everyone tip-toeing around for the moment, feeling out the conditions.
We have a green light at the end of pit lane and WorldSBK FP2 is underway.
Toprak Razgatlioglu's best time from this morning was a 1:31.687, so that will be the benchmark heading into this afternoon's session.
WorldSSP Superpole finished just now. It was a session that started wet, like this morning's FP, but pole position was set at the end on slicks.
There were four red flags in FP1 this morning and five crashers.
The first was Jonathan Rea who escaped unharmed.
Andrea Iannone, though, was ruled out of the weekend after this morning's session when he was diagnosed with two toe fractures following a crash at the final corner.
Remy Gardner also crashed at the final corner and has been diagnosed with multiple contusions.
Andrea Locatelli crashed at turn 17 and has been diagnosed with a left knee contusion.
Nicolo Bulega crashed at turn six and suffered contusions to his left knee and right ankle. He will be reviewed after this FP2 session, which is now under 10 minutes away.