2025 Czech WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Autodrom Most hosts the fifth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, and its fourth edition of the Czech WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega leads the riders' standings heading into this weekend with a 34-point advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish rider is the most successful WorldSBK rider at Most having won here eight times, but Bulega comes into the weekend off the back of three wins at Cremona Circuit two weeks ago.