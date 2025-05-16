2025 Czech WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday's practice sessions at the 2025 Czech WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in a WorldSBK FP1 at the Czech WorldSBK that saw four red flags.

It was a damp morning in Most but the track conditions were drying and everyone started the session on slicks.

There was a crash for Jonathan Rea after 15 minutes or so, the Northern Irish rider losing the rear through turns eight and nine. Fortunately for Rea, the bike spun out from underneath him, rather than gripping and high-siding him.

The next red flag was for a crash for Andrea Iannone, who high-sided at the final corner. While Iannone was being attended to in the gravel, Remy Gardner crashed at the same corner, his bike ending up in a similar spot to Iannone's.

Red flag number three was for Nicolo Bulega, who high-sided in the middle of turn six and was carried away on a stretcher. The final red flag came out with 03:53 left on the clock after Andrea Locatelli high-sided at turn 17. 

The session was not restarted after the fourth red flag.

Danilo Petrucci was the rider closest to Razgatlioglu on the timesheet, although he could not join the Turkish rider in the 1:31s.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega who was fifth despite missing the last 13 minutes of the session.

Michael van der Mark, Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, Bahattin Sofuoglu, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.687
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.241
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.425
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.506
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.566
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.609
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.635
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.758
9Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.781
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.788
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.860
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.024
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.124
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.221
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.391
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.425
17Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.890
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.009
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.072
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.124
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.344
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.160
23Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.699
