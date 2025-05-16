2025 Czech WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday's practice sessions at the 2025 Czech WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in a WorldSBK FP1 at the Czech WorldSBK that saw four red flags.
It was a damp morning in Most but the track conditions were drying and everyone started the session on slicks.
There was a crash for Jonathan Rea after 15 minutes or so, the Northern Irish rider losing the rear through turns eight and nine. Fortunately for Rea, the bike spun out from underneath him, rather than gripping and high-siding him.
The next red flag was for a crash for Andrea Iannone, who high-sided at the final corner. While Iannone was being attended to in the gravel, Remy Gardner crashed at the same corner, his bike ending up in a similar spot to Iannone's.
Red flag number three was for Nicolo Bulega, who high-sided in the middle of turn six and was carried away on a stretcher. The final red flag came out with 03:53 left on the clock after Andrea Locatelli high-sided at turn 17.
The session was not restarted after the fourth red flag.
Danilo Petrucci was the rider closest to Razgatlioglu on the timesheet, although he could not join the Turkish rider in the 1:31s.
Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega who was fifth despite missing the last 13 minutes of the session.
Michael van der Mark, Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, Bahattin Sofuoglu, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.687
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.241
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.425
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.506
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.566
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.609
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.635
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.758
|9
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.781
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.788
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.860
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.024
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.124
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.221
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.391
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.425
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.890
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.009
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.072
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.124
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.344
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.160
|23
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.699