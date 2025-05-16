2025 Czech WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in a WorldSBK FP1 at the Czech WorldSBK that saw four red flags.

It was a damp morning in Most but the track conditions were drying and everyone started the session on slicks.

There was a crash for Jonathan Rea after 15 minutes or so, the Northern Irish rider losing the rear through turns eight and nine. Fortunately for Rea, the bike spun out from underneath him, rather than gripping and high-siding him.

The next red flag was for a crash for Andrea Iannone, who high-sided at the final corner. While Iannone was being attended to in the gravel, Remy Gardner crashed at the same corner, his bike ending up in a similar spot to Iannone's.

Red flag number three was for Nicolo Bulega, who high-sided in the middle of turn six and was carried away on a stretcher. The final red flag came out with 03:53 left on the clock after Andrea Locatelli high-sided at turn 17.

The session was not restarted after the fourth red flag.

Danilo Petrucci was the rider closest to Razgatlioglu on the timesheet, although he could not join the Turkish rider in the 1:31s.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three, ahead of Sam Lowes and Nicolo Bulega who was fifth despite missing the last 13 minutes of the session.

Michael van der Mark, Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, Bahattin Sofuoglu, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.