Danilo Petrucci aiming for Czech WorldSBK podium after home race disappointment

After winning all three World Superbike races at Cremona Circuit in 2024, missing the podium in all three races at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK was a disappointment for Danilo Petrucci, something he is aiming to rebound from at the Autodrom Most this weekend.

The WorldSBK Czech Round has been favourable to the Italian in the past, having finished on the podium three times in six starts.

It’s a circuit, then, which comes at a good time on the calendar for Petrucci after the disappointment of his home round two weeks ago.

“Cremona wasn’t like I wanted, and we faced some difficulties and bad luck,” Petrucci said, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s Czech Round, adding that “This made especially Saturday a difficult day.”

Petrucci had a better Sunday in Italy, finishing sixth in the Superpole Race to give him a second-row starting position for Race 2, in which he finished fourth – a result which he says allows him to go to Most this weekend with positivity.

“It was good to recover to P4 in Race 2, and we come here to Most with good feelings; we know we can be on the podium,” he said, adding that the unusually hard tyre allocation brought by Pirelli to Most should suit him.

“The tyre allocation is more suitable for me, on the harder part of the compounds,” Petrucci said.

“We move away from the pressure we had at Cremona and here is one of the best tracks for us. We want to fight for the podium.”