BMW and Ducati affected again by latest WorldSBK fuel flow change

WorldSBK has announced changes to the fuel flow limits for both BMW and Ducati for the second time in 2025 ahead of this weekend’s Czech Round.

The changes come after the second Concession Checkpoint has been reached in the 2025 season and sees both manufacturers subject to the same Step 1 reduction of 0.5kg/h of maximum fuel flow.

The reasons given are different for each brand, though.

For BMW, the reason given is its performance relative to the threshold for a reduction, which has been strong enough for a Step 1 reduction.

On the other hand, Ducati has been given the same Step 1 reduction for having accumulated more than 12 Concession Points more than the next manufacturer (i.e. the difference between the Concession Points accumulated by Ducati this year and the amount accumulated by the next manufacturer is more than 12).

Both BMW and Ducati were previously given 0.5kg/h reductions ahead of the Dutch Round at Assen, so are now reduced by a total 1kg/h of maximum fuel flow compared to the 47kg/h they and all manufacturers started the season with.

The fuel flow can be adjusted after each Concession Checkpoint during the season, which is after every second round. Therefore, the next opportunity for the fuel flow to be adjusted is after the sixth round of the season at Misano on 13–15 June.

Variable fuel flow limits were introduced for the 2025 season as a new performance balancing tool in World Superbike after the abandonment of the previous RPM-based system.