Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready for all action” at Czech WorldSBK

Reigning WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has suggested that his previous form at the Autodrom Most will be irrelevant for this weekend’s Czech Round, but his objective is to win regardless.

Razgatlioglu enters the Most weekend second in the standings and 34 points behind Nicolo Bulega after the Italian bagged a second World Superbike treble of the season at Cremona two weeks ago.

As a result, Razgatlioglu needs to reduce Bulega’s lead this weekend to keep the pressure on the Italian.

“My target is three wins this weekend,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s Czech Round.

“But the weather is a little bit difficult because it looks like some days [it could rain].

“But, anyway, I’m ready for all action. I’m just waiting for the weekend.”

Razgatlioglu has eight wins at Most in WorldSBK from 12 races. Three of the other four races he finished second, while in Race 2 in 2023 he crashed out having suffered a tyre failure.

Tyres are also on Razgatlioglu’s mind this weekend, since Pirelli considers Most among the two most demanding tracks on tyres in World Superbike and therefore has an unusually hard allocation this weekend with no SCX rear tyre, only a standard SC0, a development SC0, and a development SC1.

“I’m really happy because I love this circuit and we are very strong [here] normally,” Razgatlioglu said.

“But this year is not like last year, everything is different.

“Friday is very important. I hope my feeling on the bike is good because I need a good setup for the race because we’re using the SC1 rear tyre, it’s a harder tyre [than usual].

“Last year we did a very good weekend, I hope this weekend we are fighting for the win.”

Finally, the fuel flow limits have been adjusted ahead of the Czech Round. As previously, the change has only affected BMW and Ducati.

“I’m really tired for following the new rules,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I don’t care. I’m just focused on my job. [When I saw the change] I was just smiling, because, okay, my bike is faster than the Yamaha and maybe the Bimota, but not faster than the Ducati.

“But, anyway, the rules are the rules, I’m just focused on my job because I’m really tired this year.”