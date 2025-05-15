Jonathan Rea expecting “easier weekend” at Most as WorldSBK recovery continues

Two weeks on from his return to WorldSBK at Cremona, Jonathan Rea says he is expecting “an easier weekend” at this weekend’s Czech WorldSBK, but also that he has no expectations for his performance at Most.

Rea is still pointless this year in WorldSBK having missed the opening three rounds of the season due to the multiple foot fractures he suffered at the final preseason test in Australia.

Returning at Cremona Circuit two weeks ago, Rea’s best result was 16th in the Superpole Race.

It was a weekend that the six-time World Superbike Champion admitted at the time was “tougher than I expected”.

Speaking ahead of what will be his second round back from injury at the Autodrom Most – the circuit where Rea most recently won in WorldSBK, back in 2023 – Rea said that pain on his return was going to be inevitable.

“Cremona was a lot worse physically on the bike, but I was going to have that pain no matter when I started the season,” Rea told WorldSBK.com.

“Although the results and the feeling weren’t amazing, it was 100-times better than sitting on the sofa at home!

“I expect an easier weekend [at Most], but without expectations for results.

“It’s a long time to be off from the bike. With such a good feeling in the winner to miss three complete rounds, and testing, it was hard to jump in at a circuit I didn’t know.”

I contrast to Cremona, where Rea hadn’t raced before the round there two weeks ago, the Northern Irish rider has been at Most for every Czech Round it has hosted.

“I know Most,” he said.

“I’m still getting up to speed with the bike and finding the feeling. I had a good feeling here last year. I know it’s not going to be a long way back, but we have to get back to showing our full potential because with the injury, it was impossible.”

Talking about his ambitions for the weekend, Rea added that this weekend will be about improving his feeling with the bike and generating some consistency in his riding.

“I’d be satisfied to do a full race weekend, no mistakes, and build into some consistency,” he said.

“If I could come away from Most feeling good with the bike, riding the bike in the proper way and making the correct adjustments, that would be something to be satisfied with.”