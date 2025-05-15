Alvaro Bautista “in a good way” ahead of Czech WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista says he is “building confidence on the bike” ahead of the Czech WorldSBK.

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista says he is “in a good way” ahead of the Czech WorldSBK, the fifth round of 2025.

Bautista was third in all three races, behind Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, at the previous race in Cremona two weeks ago, but the Spanish rider feels he is building confidence on the Panigale V4 R.

“After Cremona, we are in a good way,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Czech Round.

“We’re building up good confidence on the bike. This year, the bike is working well at all tracks, at least consistently, so I can have the same feedback at every track.

“Most is not an easy track, there are a lot of demanding areas with changes of direction.

“Last year, I remember that the results were bad but the feeling with the bike improved compared to the other rounds.

“I'm confident that, this year, we can replicate that performance, or even improve it, because this season, at every track, the times are quicker than other seasons.”

Bautista also said that his performance is being affected by World Superbike's fuel flow rules, which have affected Ducati and BMW so far in 2025.

“The performance of the bike is not the same when you have to reduce the fuel consumption, but we are trying to feel it as little as possible,” he said.

His teammate, the aforementioned Bulega, said that the changes make the Ducati more nervous when changing gear on angle because the engine isn’t running as cleanly.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

