Nicolo Bulega wary of Toprak Razgatlioglu at Czech WorldSBK: “He is always very strong”

Coming to the Czech Republic off the back of a triple win in Italy and having had the best pace in the Netherlands, Nicolo Bulega is nonetheless wary of the strength of Toprak Razgatlioglu at Autodrom Most.

Razgatlioglu won all three races at Most in 2024, and challenged Alvaro Bautista in Race 2 in 2023 on the Yamaha.

In all, the Turkish rider has won eight of the 12 World Superbike races run at Most, with three additional podiums (all second places) and his only non-podium finish coming in Race 2 in 2023 when he suffered a tyre failure while leading.

It’s a scorecard that makes Bulega’s wariness understandable, even given the form of the championship leader at present.

“I’m happy to race after Cremona,” said Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the Czech Round.

“We had great results there and it was a fantastic weekend for me, but here, it will be perhaps more difficult because Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is always very strong.

“This year is a different story compared to last year. On paper, Toprak here is very strong but also other riders. [...] It’s difficult to predict a result.”

Bulega also had his say on the matter of fuel flow changes, which have hit Ducati and BMW so far this season. The Italian said that the in-season changes are difficult to adapt to.

“For my smooth riding style, fuel flow adjustments are not easy because our bike started to be more nervous, especially when we have to change gear,” he said.

“When we have to change gear with an angle, it’s not easy because the bike is dirtier. For my riding style, it’s not so easy to adapt.”