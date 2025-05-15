Nicolo Bulega wary of Toprak Razgatlioglu at Czech WorldSBK: “He is always very strong”

Nicolo Bulega says he is expecting the Czech WorldSBK to be “more difficult” than previous races this year.

Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Coming to the Czech Republic off the back of a triple win in Italy and having had the best pace in the Netherlands, Nicolo Bulega is nonetheless wary of the strength of Toprak Razgatlioglu at Autodrom Most.

Razgatlioglu won all three races at Most in 2024, and challenged Alvaro Bautista in Race 2 in 2023 on the Yamaha.

In all, the Turkish rider has won eight of the 12 World Superbike races run at Most, with three additional podiums (all second places) and his only non-podium finish coming in Race 2 in 2023 when he suffered a tyre failure while leading.

It’s a scorecard that makes Bulega’s wariness understandable, even given the form of the championship leader at present.

“I’m happy to race after Cremona,” said Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the Czech Round.

“We had great results there and it was a fantastic weekend for me, but here, it will be perhaps more difficult because Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is always very strong.

“This year is a different story compared to last year. On paper, Toprak here is very strong but also other riders. [...] It’s difficult to predict a result.”

Bulega also had his say on the matter of fuel flow changes, which have hit Ducati and BMW so far this season. The Italian said that the in-season changes are difficult to adapt to.

“For my smooth riding style, fuel flow adjustments are not easy because our bike started to be more nervous, especially when we have to change gear,” he said.

“When we have to change gear with an angle, it’s not easy because the bike is dirtier. For my riding style, it’s not so easy to adapt.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari move “as challenging as it could ever be on all fronts”
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
24m ago
BMW and Ducati affected again by latest WorldSBK fuel flow change
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
39m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready for all action” at Czech WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
47m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: All of Michael Dunlop’s wins
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
51m ago
Max Verstappen used fake name to shatter Nurburgring lap record in Ferrari
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
53m ago
George Russell questions FIA’s swearing U-turn: “It’s all a bit suspect”
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Oliver Bearman slams Alpine’s “incredibly harsh” decision to drop Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan, Alpine
MotoGP News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira: “It was a nightmare to manage”
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Who could replace Jorge Martin at Aprilia for MotoGP 2026 if he leaves?
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea expecting “easier weekend” at Most as WorldSBK recovery continues
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.