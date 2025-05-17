2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole session from the 2025 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Superpole from the Czech WorldSBK is scheduled for 11:00 local time, with Race 1 coming up later this afternoon at 14:00 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both practice sessions on Friday, and was fastest again in FP3 on Saturday morning when he was the only rider to lap in the 1:30s.
Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest in FP3 despite a huge crash in FP1 on Friday.
Confirmation there that Razgatlioglu and Bulega both lost their laps there. Sam Lowes as well, and he slips from fourth to ninth.
Anyway, it's Razgatlioglu on pole from Bulega and Petrucci.
Bulega briefly pole with a 1:30.308, but Razgatlioglu breaks the lap record with a 1:29.799 to go half-a-second clear.
Looks like a second crash for Tarran Mackenzie at the final corner is set to cancel both those laps, though.
Bulega's improved, too, and is only 0.033s behind Razgatlioglu now.
PB from Bautista on his last lap as well but he's only 10th.
Alex Lowes now up to fourth, that bumps Gerloff to row three.
Petrucci stays third with his first proper lap of this run, improves his time to a 30.636, though.
Gerloff towed Petrucci and got himself up to the second row, and Leucona is up to fourth now as well.
Petrucci starts the first lap of his second run and completely blows turn one.
Scott Redding the only rider on track at the moment and he goes 18th with his first lap of the session.
Bulega had his first lap cancelled but has just gone second fastest on a 1:30.606.
Just behind him, Razgatlioglu improved further to a 1:30.397 to keep his advantage over 0.2s.
Crash for Bassani at turn one. He's okay and trying to get the bike restarted.
Razgatlioglu finds a chunk on his second lap, down to a 1:30.450 to now be 0.338s ahead of Danilo Petrucci.
Razgatlioglu straight into the 1:30s with his first lap: 1:30.989 is not as fast as he went this morning, though.
Early crash here for Tarran Mackenzie at turn two. He seems okay and is trying to ride the bike back.
Superpole is underway in Most as we have a green light at the end of pit lane.
Remember, no SCQ tyre this weekend - the softest tyre in the allocation is the SC0, which everyone will be using for their fast laps here.
Less than five minutes to go now until Superpole gets underway, and it will be interesting to see in this one who is able to get closest to Razgatlioglu and Bulega.
Alex Lowes and Sam Lowes were both fast in practice yesterday, but for Bimota's #22the Superpole sessions havebeen a struggle in recent rounds.
Alvaro Bautista has also been reasonably strong this weekend, but his Superpole struggles have been well documented over recent seasons.
Danilo Petrucci has been on the podium in 50% of his races at Most, but the Italian was only 13th in Superpole at Cremona last time out.
Having fallen 34 points behind Bulega at the Italian Round two weeks ago, it really will be vital for Razgatlioglu to bounce back and reduce that margin this week.
That will start here in Superpole, where qualifying on the front row will be important in order to be able to impose the kind of pace he was able to display yesterday.
Having topped all three practice sessions so far this weekend, Toprak Razgatlioglu is the clear favourite to take pole position.
Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was still able to be second-fastest this morning in FP3, though, proving that he still has the speed this weekend despite his huge crash in FP1 yesterday.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK Superpole session from the Czech Round at Autodrom Most.
Superpole will be coming up in just under 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.