2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

Superpole from the Czech WorldSBK is scheduled for 11:00 local time, with Race 1 coming up later this afternoon at 14:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped both practice sessions on Friday, and was fastest again in FP3 on Saturday morning when he was the only rider to lap in the 1:30s.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest in FP3 despite a huge crash in FP1 on Friday.