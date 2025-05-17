2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in Race 1 at the Czech WorldSBK, his fifth win of the 2025 season.
Razgatlioglu was beaten by Nicolo Bulega to the first turn, and it took him five laps to get to the front. Bulega was able to stick with him after that for the first five or so laps, but Razgatlioglu's pace paid in the final half of the race and he opened a gap of over six seconds.
Bulega, in turn, was over four seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci who completed the podium in third place.
Alex Lowes took fourth place for Bimota's best result so far.
Alvaro Bautista went from 10th on the grid to 16th on lap one after contact with Andrea Locatelli and Michael van der Mark that left the other two out of the race. Bautista was able to recover from 16th on the opening lap to finish fifth.
Sam Lowes took sixth ahead of Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who took his first points of the season in 10th.
Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.015
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.230
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.814
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.520
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.053
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|18.581
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20.092
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20.750
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.674
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|23.522
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|23.997
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.499
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|31.542
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.668
|16
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|35.204
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|52.771
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNS
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNS