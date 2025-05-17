2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in Race 1 at the Czech WorldSBK, his fifth win of the 2025 season.

Razgatlioglu was beaten by Nicolo Bulega to the first turn, and it took him five laps to get to the front. Bulega was able to stick with him after that for the first five or so laps, but Razgatlioglu's pace paid in the final half of the race and he opened a gap of over six seconds.

Bulega, in turn, was over four seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci who completed the podium in third place.

Alex Lowes took fourth place for Bimota's best result so far.

Alvaro Bautista went from 10th on the grid to 16th on lap one after contact with Andrea Locatelli and Michael van der Mark that left the other two out of the race. Bautista was able to recover from 16th on the opening lap to finish fifth.

Sam Lowes took sixth ahead of Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who took his first points of the season in 10th.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Most are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.015
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10.230
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.814
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R15.520
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R16.053
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R18.581
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R20.092
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R20.750
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R122.674
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR23.522
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99823.997
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R131.499
14Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R31.542
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R131.668
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R35.204
17Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R152.771
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFZaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNSTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNS
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

