2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in Race 1 at the Czech WorldSBK, his fifth win of the 2025 season.

Razgatlioglu was beaten by Nicolo Bulega to the first turn, and it took him five laps to get to the front. Bulega was able to stick with him after that for the first five or so laps, but Razgatlioglu's pace paid in the final half of the race and he opened a gap of over six seconds.

Bulega, in turn, was over four seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci who completed the podium in third place.

Alex Lowes took fourth place for Bimota's best result so far.

Alvaro Bautista went from 10th on the grid to 16th on lap one after contact with Andrea Locatelli and Michael van der Mark that left the other two out of the race. Bautista was able to recover from 16th on the opening lap to finish fifth.

Sam Lowes took sixth ahead of Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, Xavi Vierge, and Jonathan Rea who took his first points of the season in 10th.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Most are below.