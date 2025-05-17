Toprak Razgatlioglu “really angry” despite Czech WorldSBK pole position

Toprak Razgatlioglu explains why he was “angry” after Czech WorldSBK Superpole despite taking pole position.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pole position is ordinarily enough to satisfy most riders in qualifying, but a late yellow flag left Toprak Razgatlioglu “angry” after Superpole at the Czech WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu took pole position with a 1:30.397 at Most, 0.033 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

But his final lap was a 1:29.799, a lap record and the first ever sub-1:30 by a World Superbike machine at Most.

However, a crash for Tarran Mackenzie at the final corner brought out yellow flags which caused a number of laps to be cancelled, including Razgatlioglu’s.

“When I saw the 1:29.7 I was really happy but I saw in the last corner the yellow flags,” Razgatlioglu said in his post-Superpole TV interview.

“I was really angry after this.

“Okay, anyway, we are here again. But I’m still very sad about [losing the 1:29], because last year I tried to do the 1:29 but I [didn’t do it], but this year it’s my biggest target to qualify in the 1:29s.

“I did it, but this is not reality.”

Razgatlioglu added that he is feeling more comfortable on the bike this weekend at Most, and that he was also able to improve his package overnight.

“But I’m really happy,” he said. “The package is not so bad, also today we have improved a little bit. I’m really happy on the bike.

“We will see in the race because the race is really important. I will try to win because I miss winning.”

“Different strategy” for Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci qualified only 13th at the Italian Round after getting caught out by yellow flags and traffic during Superpole.

His front row in Most came after a change in strategy.

“We decided to do a different strategy because in Cremona we were in the middle of the group and with a lot of yellow flags and a lot of riders,” Petrucci said.

“So, after the first flying lap I decided to come back to the pits and go with the second tyre alone.

“I did a mistake, but in the second attempt I was quite good, enough the first row which was our target.

“I’m happy, back on the first row for today and tomorrow morning. The podium is the target.”

Bulega “happy to still ride the bike”

Having had a huge high-side on Friday morning, Nicolo Bulega said he was happy just to be able to ride on Saturday after qualifying second at Most.

“Honestly, after yesterday’s crash I’m happy to still ride the bike and I’m happy for this front row because it’s always important,” he said.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] here is always very strong, but I never give up and I will try to do everything in the race.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Yuki Tsunoda involved in scary rollover crash during Imola F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
20m ago
Enea Bastianini subject of rider market interest from a rival MotoGP team
Enea Bastianini
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen shuts down rival’s “false” car advantage accusation
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Kimi Antonelli bringing classmates to Imola: “It’s your office”
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
1h ago
‘If I was Tsunoda I would be worried’ claim made amid Isack Hadjar rise
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris takes social media break during F1 title push: “I just don’t need it”
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati’s “desire for Pedro Acosta is strong” - but there’s an obvious problem
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Lando Norris