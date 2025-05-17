Toprak Razgatlioglu “really angry” despite Czech WorldSBK pole position

Pole position is ordinarily enough to satisfy most riders in qualifying, but a late yellow flag left Toprak Razgatlioglu “angry” after Superpole at the Czech WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu took pole position with a 1:30.397 at Most, 0.033 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

But his final lap was a 1:29.799, a lap record and the first ever sub-1:30 by a World Superbike machine at Most.

However, a crash for Tarran Mackenzie at the final corner brought out yellow flags which caused a number of laps to be cancelled, including Razgatlioglu’s.

“When I saw the 1:29.7 I was really happy but I saw in the last corner the yellow flags,” Razgatlioglu said in his post-Superpole TV interview.

“I was really angry after this.

“Okay, anyway, we are here again. But I’m still very sad about [losing the 1:29], because last year I tried to do the 1:29 but I [didn’t do it], but this year it’s my biggest target to qualify in the 1:29s.

“I did it, but this is not reality.”

Razgatlioglu added that he is feeling more comfortable on the bike this weekend at Most, and that he was also able to improve his package overnight.

“But I’m really happy,” he said. “The package is not so bad, also today we have improved a little bit. I’m really happy on the bike.

“We will see in the race because the race is really important. I will try to win because I miss winning.”

“Different strategy” for Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci qualified only 13th at the Italian Round after getting caught out by yellow flags and traffic during Superpole.

His front row in Most came after a change in strategy.

“We decided to do a different strategy because in Cremona we were in the middle of the group and with a lot of yellow flags and a lot of riders,” Petrucci said.

“So, after the first flying lap I decided to come back to the pits and go with the second tyre alone.

“I did a mistake, but in the second attempt I was quite good, enough the first row which was our target.

“I’m happy, back on the first row for today and tomorrow morning. The podium is the target.”

Bulega “happy to still ride the bike”

Having had a huge high-side on Friday morning, Nicolo Bulega said he was happy just to be able to ride on Saturday after qualifying second at Most.

“Honestly, after yesterday’s crash I’m happy to still ride the bike and I’m happy for this front row because it’s always important,” he said.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] here is always very strong, but I never give up and I will try to do everything in the race.”