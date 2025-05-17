2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position in Superpole at the Czech WorldSBK despite his final lap being deleted for yellow flags.
Tarran Mackenzie crashed twice in the session, first at turn two and then at the final corner at the very end of the session. The yellow flags for that final crash cost Razgatlioglu a lap record, as his final lap time from the session was a 1:29.799.
Fortunately for the Turkish rider, it didn't cost him pole position, as Nicolo Bulega had his final lap cancelled for the same yellow flags. The Italian qualified second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci.
Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Remy Gardner. Yari Montella had his best qualifying in WorldSBK with seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Sam Lowes who was fourth before yellow flags cancelled his best lap and dropped him to ninth.
Alvaro Bautista rounded out the Superpole top-10 ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:30.397
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.430
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.636
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:30.779
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.808
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.873
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.943
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.954
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.963
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.974
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.054
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.177
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.225
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.436
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.522
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.649
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.701
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.760
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.791
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.044
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.384
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.793