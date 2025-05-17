2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position in Superpole at the Czech WorldSBK despite his final lap being deleted for yellow flags.

Tarran Mackenzie crashed twice in the session, first at turn two and then at the final corner at the very end of the session. The yellow flags for that final crash cost Razgatlioglu a lap record, as his final lap time from the session was a 1:29.799.

Fortunately for the Turkish rider, it didn't cost him pole position, as Nicolo Bulega had his final lap cancelled for the same yellow flags. The Italian qualified second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Remy Gardner. Yari Montella had his best qualifying in WorldSBK with seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Sam Lowes who was fourth before yellow flags cancelled his best lap and dropped him to ninth.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the Superpole top-10 ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Most are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:30.397
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.430
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.636
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:30.779
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.808
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.873
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.943
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.954
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.963
10Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.974
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.054
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.177
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.225
14Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.436
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.522
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.649
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.701
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.760
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.791
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.044
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.384
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.793
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

