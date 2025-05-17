2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu set pole position in Superpole at the Czech WorldSBK despite his final lap being deleted for yellow flags.

Tarran Mackenzie crashed twice in the session, first at turn two and then at the final corner at the very end of the session. The yellow flags for that final crash cost Razgatlioglu a lap record, as his final lap time from the session was a 1:29.799.

Fortunately for the Turkish rider, it didn't cost him pole position, as Nicolo Bulega had his final lap cancelled for the same yellow flags. The Italian qualified second, ahead of Danilo Petrucci.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona and Remy Gardner. Yari Montella had his best qualifying in WorldSBK with seventh place, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Sam Lowes who was fourth before yellow flags cancelled his best lap and dropped him to ninth.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the Superpole top-10 ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole at Most are below.