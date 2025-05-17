Alex Lowes felt good “immediately” with Bimota at Czech WorldSBK

Alex Lowes said he was able to feel good with the Bimota “immediately” during practice at the Czech WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bimota WorldSBK rider Alex Lowes says he had a good feeling “immediately” with his KB998 in practice at this weekend’s Czech Round.

Lowes was able to show competitive pace during the afternoon World Superbike practice at Most, but he had been able to pick up a positive feeling from the Bimota already in FP1, despite four red flag stoppages and the session beginning in damp conditions.

“Immediately, I managed to feel quite good,” Lowes told WorldSBK.com. “The track was a bit damp, but I went down to decent pace and the bike was working pretty well.”

In the afternoon, Lowes worked with only one set of tyres to understand his race pace, but was third-fastest regardless.

“In the afternoon, we tried something on the bike, and it was pretty good and positive,” he said.

“I kept the same tyres all session to understand my pace.

“At the end of the first exit, my pace was strong, and I was doing my best lap after 10 laps. It looks like, after that, we had a bit of a drop with the tyre.

“There wasn’t so much rubber on the track today, and it was quite cold and windy.

“The track should improve. We need to keep an eye on that tomorrow; it’s a long race and tyre life can be a problem because temperatures are a lot cooler than we’ve had in the past.”

Despite the degradation issues past lap 10, Lowes was positive about his feeling on the bike.

“The bike itself was good fun to ride,” he said. “In sectors two and three, I think the bike was working really well. I enjoyed it.

“In the last sector, I’m not very good. Axel [Bassani] was stronger than me there so he’s doing something a bit better, so I need to try to understand that tonight.

“If I can improve there a little bit, I think we can be in a decent position to get our best results of the year. I enjoyed it and got plenty of laps in, in quite tricky conditions.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
47m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
47m ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
48m ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve's concern over Franco Colapinto: ‘Fast, but also a crasher’
Franco Colapinto
WSBK News
1h ago
Alex Lowes felt good “immediately” with Bimota at Czech WorldSBK
Alex Lowes, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia hint at Jorge Martin racing comeback amid quit fears
Jorge Martin
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Intriguing paddock whisper about two Michael Dunlop Isle of Man TT bikes
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
3h ago
McLaren planning upgrades to make dominant 2025 F1 car more versatile
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Moto3 News
3h ago
David Munoz “not ultra dirty” judgement is delivered
David Munoz