2025 Czech WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his domination of the Czech WorldSBK weekend in FP3, setting the first sub-1:31 lap time of the weekend.

Razgatlioglu's 1:30.915 put him almost 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega, who showed no signs in FP3 of any kind of physical struggle after suffering knee and ankle injuries in his FP1 high-side on Friday morning;

Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-three, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Sam Lowes in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jonathan Rea was sixth-fastest and the top-placed Yamaha. Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.

Lowes was one of two crashers in the session, the other being Andrea Locatelli. Lowes' came at the penultimate corner and right at the end, thus costing him little in terms of track time, whereas Locatelli missed most of the second half of the session as a result of his crash at turn two.

Full FP3 results from the Czech World Superbike round are below.