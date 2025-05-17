2025 Czech WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session from the 2025 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his domination of the Czech WorldSBK weekend in FP3, setting the first sub-1:31 lap time of the weekend.

Razgatlioglu's 1:30.915 put him almost 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega, who showed no signs in FP3 of any kind of physical struggle after suffering knee and ankle injuries in his FP1 high-side on Friday morning;

Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-three, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Sam Lowes in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jonathan Rea was sixth-fastest and the top-placed Yamaha. Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.

Lowes was one of two crashers in the session, the other being Andrea Locatelli. Lowes' came at the penultimate corner and right at the end, thus costing him little in terms of track time, whereas Locatelli missed most of the second half of the session as a result of his crash at turn two.

Full FP3 results from the Czech World Superbike round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP3

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:30.915
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.113
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.165
4Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.352
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.391
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.391
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.423
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.435
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.471
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.501
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.700
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.848
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.882
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.884
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.960
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:32.011
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.067
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.253
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.298
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.542
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.660
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.323
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

