2025 Czech WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session from the 2025 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continued his domination of the Czech WorldSBK weekend in FP3, setting the first sub-1:31 lap time of the weekend.
Razgatlioglu's 1:30.915 put him almost 0.2 seconds clear of Nicolo Bulega, who showed no signs in FP3 of any kind of physical struggle after suffering knee and ankle injuries in his FP1 high-side on Friday morning;
Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-three, ahead of Michael van der Mark and Sam Lowes in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Jonathan Rea was sixth-fastest and the top-placed Yamaha. Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes rounded out the top-10.
Lowes was one of two crashers in the session, the other being Andrea Locatelli. Lowes' came at the penultimate corner and right at the end, thus costing him little in terms of track time, whereas Locatelli missed most of the second half of the session as a result of his crash at turn two.
Full FP3 results from the Czech World Superbike round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:30.915
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.113
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.165
|4
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.352
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.391
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.391
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.423
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.435
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.471
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.501
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.700
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.848
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.882
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.884
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.960
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:32.011
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.067
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.253
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.298
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.542
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.660
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.323