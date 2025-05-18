Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

The Czech WorldSBK Superpole Race is scheduled for 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be up later today at 14:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position this morning after setting pole position in Superpole. He'll be looking for his third Superpole Race win of the season and his second win of the weekend after beating Nicolo Bulega by six seconds in Race 1.

Bulega will start alongside Razgatlioglu on the front row, with Danilo Petrucci in third place.

18 May 2025
10:32

Czech WorldSBK Results - Superpole Race

10:16
Razgatlioglu wins Superpole Race

It's victory for Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race ahead of Bulega. No confirmation either way on a potential penalty for the Italian.

Petrucci hangs on for third place ahead of Sam Lowes.

Bautista beat Lecuona and Alex Lowes to fifth thanks to a pass on the Spaniard in the penultimate turn.

10:14
Lap 9/10

Gap back out to over a second between the leaders now as we start the final lap. 

Further back, Bautista has passed Alex Lowes for sixth and looking to find a way past Lecuona for fifth.

10:13

Confirmation, though, that Bulega is under investigation for his turn one run-on.

10:12
Lap 8/10

Bulega much faster than Razgatlioglu that time, he has the gap down to 0.6s with two laps to go.

10:11

Bassani has taken his long laps and is now back down to 18th. He'd been eighth when he was given the penalty.

10:10
Lap 6/10

Razgatlioglu leads by a second over the line wtith four to go.

Petrucci still third, but he has Sam Lowes, Lecuona, and Alex Lowes behind him and applying pressure.

Bautista surpisingly still down in seventh after his strong start.

10:09
Lap 5/10

Into the second half of the race now and this time Bulega runs straight on at the end of the straight and through the escape road. That's cost him a decent amount of time, but whether it was enough from a legality standpoint we will see.

10:07

Razgatlioglu passes again at turn 13 to lead on lap 5.

10:07
Lap 4/10

Razgatlioglu leads again over the line but Bulega makes the move stick this time at turn one.

10:06
Lap 3/10

Razgatlioglu leads over the line. Bulega tried to attack on the brakes at turn one, but he ran wide.

Bassani has a double long lap penalty for a jump start.

10:04
Razgatlioglu leads

Razgatlioglu wasting little time witb Bulega. He passes at turn 13 on lap three.

10:03
Lap 2/10

Bulega hasn't been able to capitalise on his early break - Razgatlioglu's already caught him at the end of lap two.

They're a second clear of Petrucci in third.

Some mistakes from Bautista on that lap have put him back to seventh just ahead of Rea.

10:02
Lap 1/10

Bulega already over half-a-second clear at the front. His early speed prompted an aggressive move from Razgatlioglu on Petrucci, so he's now second.

10:01

Good start for Bautista, he's already sixth at the beginning of lap one.

10:01
Superpole Race start

We're underway for the Superpole Race at Most and it's a good start for Bulega who takes the early lead ahead of Petrucci, Razgatlioglu third.

09:58
Warm-up lap

The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the Superpole Race in Most.

09:55

It will be an important Superpole Race for Alvaro Bautista. He starts 10th after his Superpole result, but can improve his starting position for Race 2 with a decent race this morning.

09:50
Razgatlioglu on pole

Toprak Razgatlioglu will start from pole position this morning.

He has made clear on multiple occasions this weekend that his objective in Most is to secure three wins as he looks to strike back in the title battle following Nicolo Bulega's treble in Cremona two weeks ago.

Razgatlioglu checked off the first of those wins in yesterday's Race 1, but Bulega was able to stay with him until around lap 10 - this morning's Superpole Race will be run over 10 laps, so perhaps a chance this morning for the Italian to take his first World Superbike win at Most.

09:46

Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Autodrom Most.

The Superpole Race will be coming up in just under 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.

Race 2 is scheduled for 14:00 local time this afternoon.

Latest News

WSBK Results
55m ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
1h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari plan to “risk” strategy for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Imola
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today: How the race will begin
Top 3 at Imola
MotoGP News
1h ago
“When Honda has a winning bike, winning riders will want to get on it”
Jorge Martin

More News

IndyCar Results
1h ago
2025 Indy 500 qualifying results (Saturday): Colton Herta in a huge crash
Colton Herta
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea scores first points of 2025 at Czech WorldSBK: “It’s a start…”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness ‘wouldn’t be #1 if I didn’t deserve it’
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 North West 200
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Czech WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Yari Montella, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.