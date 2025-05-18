2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
The Czech WorldSBK Superpole Race is scheduled for 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be up later today at 14:00 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position this morning after setting pole position in Superpole. He'll be looking for his third Superpole Race win of the season and his second win of the weekend after beating Nicolo Bulega by six seconds in Race 1.
Bulega will start alongside Razgatlioglu on the front row, with Danilo Petrucci in third place.
It's victory for Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race ahead of Bulega. No confirmation either way on a potential penalty for the Italian.
Petrucci hangs on for third place ahead of Sam Lowes.
Bautista beat Lecuona and Alex Lowes to fifth thanks to a pass on the Spaniard in the penultimate turn.
Gap back out to over a second between the leaders now as we start the final lap.
Further back, Bautista has passed Alex Lowes for sixth and looking to find a way past Lecuona for fifth.
Confirmation, though, that Bulega is under investigation for his turn one run-on.
Bulega much faster than Razgatlioglu that time, he has the gap down to 0.6s with two laps to go.
Bassani has taken his long laps and is now back down to 18th. He'd been eighth when he was given the penalty.
Razgatlioglu leads by a second over the line wtith four to go.
Petrucci still third, but he has Sam Lowes, Lecuona, and Alex Lowes behind him and applying pressure.
Bautista surpisingly still down in seventh after his strong start.
Into the second half of the race now and this time Bulega runs straight on at the end of the straight and through the escape road. That's cost him a decent amount of time, but whether it was enough from a legality standpoint we will see.
Razgatlioglu passes again at turn 13 to lead on lap 5.
Razgatlioglu leads again over the line but Bulega makes the move stick this time at turn one.
Razgatlioglu leads over the line. Bulega tried to attack on the brakes at turn one, but he ran wide.
Bassani has a double long lap penalty for a jump start.
Razgatlioglu wasting little time witb Bulega. He passes at turn 13 on lap three.
Bulega hasn't been able to capitalise on his early break - Razgatlioglu's already caught him at the end of lap two.
They're a second clear of Petrucci in third.
Some mistakes from Bautista on that lap have put him back to seventh just ahead of Rea.
Bulega already over half-a-second clear at the front. His early speed prompted an aggressive move from Razgatlioglu on Petrucci, so he's now second.
Good start for Bautista, he's already sixth at the beginning of lap one.
We're underway for the Superpole Race at Most and it's a good start for Bulega who takes the early lead ahead of Petrucci, Razgatlioglu third.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the Superpole Race in Most.
It will be an important Superpole Race for Alvaro Bautista. He starts 10th after his Superpole result, but can improve his starting position for Race 2 with a decent race this morning.
Toprak Razgatlioglu will start from pole position this morning.
He has made clear on multiple occasions this weekend that his objective in Most is to secure three wins as he looks to strike back in the title battle following Nicolo Bulega's treble in Cremona two weeks ago.
Razgatlioglu checked off the first of those wins in yesterday's Race 1, but Bulega was able to stay with him until around lap 10 - this morning's Superpole Race will be run over 10 laps, so perhaps a chance this morning for the Italian to take his first World Superbike win at Most.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Autodrom Most.
The Superpole Race will be coming up in just under 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.
Race 2 is scheduled for 14:00 local time this afternoon.