2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

The Czech WorldSBK Superpole Race is scheduled for 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be up later today at 14:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position this morning after setting pole position in Superpole. He'll be looking for his third Superpole Race win of the season and his second win of the weekend after beating Nicolo Bulega by six seconds in Race 1.

Bulega will start alongside Razgatlioglu on the front row, with Danilo Petrucci in third place.