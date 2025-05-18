2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full Race 2 results from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega won WorldSBK Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the run to the line.

Bulega made the holeshot for the third time this weekend, and it took Razgatlioglu half the race to find his way past.

The Turkish rider was faster in the first three splits, but Bulega was much better in the final sector, and over the line Razgatlioglu was never able to have an advantage of more than 0.6 seconds.

A late push from Bulega brought him back into contention for the win, but Razgatlioglu held him off until the final lap.

However, a fantastic run through the last sector for Bulega on the final lap brought him close enough to Razgatlioglu to beat him to the line, and the Italian executed the final corner perfectly to secure his first WorldSBK win at Most.

Razgatlioglu was 0.027 seconds behind at the line. Danilo Petrucci was 16 seconds back in third, having beaten Sam Lowes to take his third podium of the weekend.

Lowes was fourth, ahead of Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani who completed the top-six.

Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, Andrea Locatelli, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

There was a turn one crash for Alvaro Bautista after contact with Jonathan Rea. Rea received a double long lap penalty for the incident, which also collected Xavi Vierge, who was sent to the medical centre, and forced Alex Lowes into the gravel to avoid contact himself.

Full results from Race 2 at the Czech World Superbike round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0.027
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.276
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R16.452
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R120.703
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99821.774
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R24.803
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R26.083
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.094
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR26.705
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R129.617
12Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R30.086
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R133.045
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR33.387
15Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99834.001
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R37.819
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R137.990
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFZaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

