2025 Czech WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Nicolo Bulega won WorldSBK Race 2 at the Czech WorldSBK, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the run to the line.

Bulega made the holeshot for the third time this weekend, and it took Razgatlioglu half the race to find his way past.

The Turkish rider was faster in the first three splits, but Bulega was much better in the final sector, and over the line Razgatlioglu was never able to have an advantage of more than 0.6 seconds.

A late push from Bulega brought him back into contention for the win, but Razgatlioglu held him off until the final lap.

However, a fantastic run through the last sector for Bulega on the final lap brought him close enough to Razgatlioglu to beat him to the line, and the Italian executed the final corner perfectly to secure his first WorldSBK win at Most.

Razgatlioglu was 0.027 seconds behind at the line. Danilo Petrucci was 16 seconds back in third, having beaten Sam Lowes to take his third podium of the weekend.

Lowes was fourth, ahead of Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani who completed the top-six.

Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella, Andrea Locatelli, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

There was a turn one crash for Alvaro Bautista after contact with Jonathan Rea. Rea received a double long lap penalty for the incident, which also collected Xavi Vierge, who was sent to the medical centre, and forced Alex Lowes into the gravel to avoid contact himself.

Full results from Race 2 at the Czech World Superbike round are below.