2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Full World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after finishing second in the Superpole Race at Most.
Bulega's lead was trimmed again by Toprak Razgatlioglu who won his second race of the weekend to cut his deficit to 26 points ahead of Race 2.
Alvaro Bautista maintains third in the standings after his second fifth-place finish of the weekend, although Danilo Petrucci is now only 11 points behind the Spaniard in fourth place thanks to his second third-place finish of the Czech Round.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Czech Round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|227
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|201
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|141
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|130
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|119
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|89
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|71
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|60
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|57
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|54
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|53
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|52
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0