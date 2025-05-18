2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after finishing second in the Superpole Race at Most.

Bulega's lead was trimmed again by Toprak Razgatlioglu who won his second race of the weekend to cut his deficit to 26 points ahead of Race 2.

Alvaro Bautista maintains third in the standings after his second fifth-place finish of the weekend, although Danilo Petrucci is now only 11 points behind the Spaniard in fourth place thanks to his second third-place finish of the Czech Round.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Czech Round are below.