2025 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

Full World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Czech WorldSBK from Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after finishing second in the Superpole Race at Most.

Bulega's lead was trimmed again by Toprak Razgatlioglu who won his second race of the weekend to cut his deficit to 26 points ahead of Race 2.

Alvaro Bautista maintains third in the standings after his second fifth-place finish of the weekend, although Danilo Petrucci is now only 11 points behind the Spaniard in fourth place thanks to his second third-place finish of the Czech Round.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after the Superpole Race at the Czech Round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R227
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR201
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R141
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R130
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1119
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R89
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R71
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99860
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R57
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR54
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99853
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R52
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R144
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R19
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
23Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
24Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
25Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
