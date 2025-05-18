Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready to fight again” after second Czech WorldSBK victory

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he “hopes” to win Czech WorldSBK Race 2 after victory in the Superpole Race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK.
Victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race at the Czech WorldSBK was his 10th victory at Autodrom Most, and his second win of this round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

The race started with a battle between Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but it was over when Bulega ran on at the first corner on lap six, Razgatlioglu managing a lead of around one second from then until the conclusion of the 10-lapper.

“In the race, at the beginning, we are battling with Nicolo [Bulega], and he’s also pushing so hard because it’s a 10-lap race,” Razgatlioglu said in his post-race parc ferme interview.

“But for me this race was very important because I needed to win again.

“We have one more race, I hope [we will win it] because we have improved in [the Superpole Race] in some corners, [but] we need to improve in some corners. But I’m ready to fight again for the last race.”

Speaking on the battle himself, Bulega said more or less the same as after Race 1 on Saturday, that Razgatlioglu “had something more”.

“I tried everything but Toprak [Razgatlioglu] had something more in his pocket,” he said.

“I’m happy, I did a mistake in the chicane, but anyway I’m happy with second place and we will try to improve a little bit our bike for [Race 2].”

Petrucci: Lowes “always pushing me”

Danilo Petrucci’s result was the same as in Race 1, a third place, but the Italian’s race was much different in the Superpole Race.

On Saturday afternoon, Petrucci had a lonely ride to third with four seconds ahead of him to Bulega and multiple seconds behind him to the battle for fourth. In contrast, the Barni Spark Ducati rider was under constant pressure from Sam Lowes in the Superpole Race.

“It was tough because I did a good  start, tried to stay with Nicolo [Bulega], but Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was in a rush and overtook me immediately,” Petrucci said after the race in parc ferme.

“I tried to stay with them but as yesterday they have something more – this morning even a little bit more.

“But then, compared to yesterday, I had Sam [Lowes] behind me, always pushing me.

“I tried to do my best, another podium is good, but I think we have to improve our performance for Race 2 because it will be tough, but I will be happy to be [on the podium] again.”

