2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full Superpole Race results from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took his second victory of the Czech WorldSBK in Sunday morning's Superpole Race.

There was an early battle for Razgatlioglu with Nicolo Bulega, the Italian taking the lead on the first lap before Razgatlioglu - who started third behind Danilo Petrucci - was able to get onto the back of the Ducati.

The BMW rider made his move to the front at turn 13 on lap three, but was unable to break his rival, Bulega passing him back on the brakes at turn one on lap five.

Razgatlioglu responded again, though, and when Bulega ran on at the first turn on lap six it was game over as he was forced to take to the escape road.

Bulega was put under investigation for his run through the escape road and the amount of time he lost in doing so. At the time of writing no conclusion has been published.

Bulega finished four seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who beat Sam Lowes to third place.

Alvaro Bautista was sixth at the end of the first lap but made some early mistakes and struggled in the middle of the race. He charged again in the final laps and was able to recover to fifth, passing Iker Lecuona with two turns to go.

Lecuona was sixth ahead of Alex Lowes, while Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, and the final two positions on the front three rows of the grid with them.

Jonathan Rea had held one of those spots for much of the race, but he slipped backwards in the closing stages.

Axel Bassani was eighth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start. He finished 18th.

Provisional results pending a conclusion to the investigation into Bulega's turn one run-on from the World Superbike Superpole Race at Most are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.917
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.943
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R6.033
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R7.700
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7.888
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9988.093
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.850
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R110.913
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R111.169
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.592
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14.112
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR14.184
14Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R14.897
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R115.165
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R115.260
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.482
18Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.456
19Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R117.623
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123.070
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R34.141
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R49.864
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

