2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full Superpole Race results from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took his second victory of the Czech WorldSBK in Sunday morning's Superpole Race.
There was an early battle for Razgatlioglu with Nicolo Bulega, the Italian taking the lead on the first lap before Razgatlioglu - who started third behind Danilo Petrucci - was able to get onto the back of the Ducati.
The BMW rider made his move to the front at turn 13 on lap three, but was unable to break his rival, Bulega passing him back on the brakes at turn one on lap five.
Razgatlioglu responded again, though, and when Bulega ran on at the first turn on lap six it was game over as he was forced to take to the escape road.
Bulega was put under investigation for his run through the escape road and the amount of time he lost in doing so. At the time of writing no conclusion has been published.
Bulega finished four seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who beat Sam Lowes to third place.
Alvaro Bautista was sixth at the end of the first lap but made some early mistakes and struggled in the middle of the race. He charged again in the final laps and was able to recover to fifth, passing Iker Lecuona with two turns to go.
Lecuona was sixth ahead of Alex Lowes, while Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, and the final two positions on the front three rows of the grid with them.
Jonathan Rea had held one of those spots for much of the race, but he slipped backwards in the closing stages.
Axel Bassani was eighth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start. He finished 18th.
Provisional results pending a conclusion to the investigation into Bulega's turn one run-on from the World Superbike Superpole Race at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.917
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.943
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.033
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.700
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.888
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|8.093
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.850
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.913
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.169
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.592
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.112
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|14.184
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.897
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.165
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.260
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.482
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.456
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.623
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.070
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|34.141
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|49.864