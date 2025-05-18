2025 Czech WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu took his second victory of the Czech WorldSBK in Sunday morning's Superpole Race.

There was an early battle for Razgatlioglu with Nicolo Bulega, the Italian taking the lead on the first lap before Razgatlioglu - who started third behind Danilo Petrucci - was able to get onto the back of the Ducati.

The BMW rider made his move to the front at turn 13 on lap three, but was unable to break his rival, Bulega passing him back on the brakes at turn one on lap five.

Razgatlioglu responded again, though, and when Bulega ran on at the first turn on lap six it was game over as he was forced to take to the escape road.

Bulega was put under investigation for his run through the escape road and the amount of time he lost in doing so. At the time of writing no conclusion has been published.

Bulega finished four seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who beat Sam Lowes to third place.

Alvaro Bautista was sixth at the end of the first lap but made some early mistakes and struggled in the middle of the race. He charged again in the final laps and was able to recover to fifth, passing Iker Lecuona with two turns to go.

Lecuona was sixth ahead of Alex Lowes, while Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, and the final two positions on the front three rows of the grid with them.

Jonathan Rea had held one of those spots for much of the race, but he slipped backwards in the closing stages.

Axel Bassani was eighth when he was given a double long lap penalty for a jump start. He finished 18th.

Provisional results pending a conclusion to the investigation into Bulega's turn one run-on from the World Superbike Superpole Race at Most are below.