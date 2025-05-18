Jonathan Rea scores first points of 2025 at Czech WorldSBK: “It’s a start…”

Having missed the first three rounds of the 2025 World Superbike season through injury, Jonathan Rea was able to pick up his first points of the season in Race 1 of the fifth round of the season at the Czech WorldSBK.

Rea qualified only 14th, but he was able to make a good start and was sixth in the opening stages. Ultimately, he fell backwards during the 22 laps and finished 10th.

“The beginning of the race was amazing, I had a great start and first corner and everything opened up for me,” Rea said.

“I found myself with a really good track position, and from there step-by-step tried to do my race rhythm.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t fend off the attacks from a few riders, but when they got past me I was able to see them as a reference and understand my pace to go away from the guys behind and maintain my position.”

While Rea admitted that his finishing position is “nothing to be excited about,” he was pleased with how he felt on the bike compared to his first race back at Cremona.

“10th place is nothing to be excited about, but it’s a start,” he said.

“I’ve come from missing three rounds of the season and a difficult first weekend back in Cremona, but physically here I’ve felt a lot better.

“I was strong in the 22 laps but just not fast enough; that first part of the race where everyone has out-and-out speed – I don’t have that yet, but when everything tapers off in the middle to the end, I was quite fast and consistent.

“Just need to find some overall performance and we should be in the mix a bit more.”