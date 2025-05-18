2025 Czech WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Yari Montella was fastest in Warm Up ahead of Sunday's two races at the Czech WorldSBK.
The Italian was one of only two riders to set a lap time in the 10-minute session, which ran on a slightly damp track.
Dominique Aegerter was the only other rider to set a time, although a number of other riders went out on-track, mostly at the end for a practice start.
These included Andrea Locatelli, who was the only crasher of the session when his Yamaha slid out from underneath him at turn seven.
Full results from the World Superbike Warm Up at Most are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Warm Up
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.975
|2
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:45.888
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|4
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|5
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|7
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|12
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|14
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|16
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|18
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|20
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set