2025 Czech WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session from the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Yari Montella, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Yari Montella was fastest in Warm Up ahead of Sunday's two races at the Czech WorldSBK.

The Italian was one of only two riders to set a lap time in the 10-minute session, which ran on a slightly damp track.

Dominique Aegerter was the only other rider to set a time, although a number of other riders went out on-track, mostly at the end for a practice start.

These included Andrea Locatelli, who was the only crasher of the session when his Yamaha slid out from underneath him at turn seven.

Full results from the World Superbike Warm Up at Most are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Warm Up

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:42.975
2Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:45.888
3Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
4Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
5Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
7Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
12Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
14Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
15Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
17Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
18Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
19Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
20Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
21Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

