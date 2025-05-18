2025 Czech WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Yari Montella was fastest in Warm Up ahead of Sunday's two races at the Czech WorldSBK.

The Italian was one of only two riders to set a lap time in the 10-minute session, which ran on a slightly damp track.

Dominique Aegerter was the only other rider to set a time, although a number of other riders went out on-track, mostly at the end for a practice start.

These included Andrea Locatelli, who was the only crasher of the session when his Yamaha slid out from underneath him at turn seven.

Full results from the World Superbike Warm Up at Most are below.