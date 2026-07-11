UK WorldSBK LIVE: Superpole updates as Lecuona leads Bulega

Live updates from the Superpole session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington. Superpole is due to start at 11:15 local time, with Race 1 coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

Lecuona leads halfway through after Gardner crash

Superpole starts with Surra, Mackenzie sidelined

Surra withdraws from weekend with shoulder injury

Nicolo Bulega comes into Saturday having topped both free practices on Friday at Donington and as the clear favourite having been over 0.2 seconds ahead of Yari Montella in FP2 yesterday. The Italian did that without a perfect feeling on the bike yesterday and while feeling slightly worn out from a busy recent schedule.

Montella and Iker Lecuona are clearly Bulega's closest challengers having been second and third yesterday. They've also completed the podium behind Bulega in the last four races, but Lecuona in particular was fairly downbeat about his chances when he spoke to the media after FP2 yesterday, saying he was unable to ride a smoothly as he wants to.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest yesterday and the leading non-Ducati rider. The Bimota man was outspoken on WorldSBK's current situation with the domination of Ducati and where that could head in terms of the discontent among the other manufacturers.

Bimota was one of three manufacturers to feature in the top-10 yesterday other than Ducati. Another was Kawasaki, and another was Honda, which had Jonathan Rea 10th-fastest in FP2, a best result of the season in any session for HRC.

BMW, on the other hand, was not in the top-10, despite having a full-strength line-up for the first time since Balaton Park this weekend. Danilo Petrucci explained afterwards that there is not a specific area where he and Miguel Oliveira are losing time to their rivals, rather a small amount of time is being lost everywhere which, by the end of the lap, accumulates to over a second.