Cremona WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Superpole in Italy

Late crashes now for Bassani, Locatelli, and Sam Lowes.
Turn 5-6 for Bassani, turn two for Locatelli, final corner for Lowes. Yellows will cost more laps.
Live coverage of Superpole at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit. Superpole is due to start at 11:15 local time, while Race 1 is coming up this afternoon at 15:30.
Nicolo Bulega is on the brink of his second world title and first in WorldSBK this weekend. The odds of him clinching today in Race 1 are against him, as he needs to out-score Iker Lecuona by 15 points. He also has a 100 per cent pole position record to defend in Superpole this morning.
Bulega crashed twice yesterday, which he admitted afterwards had made him "angry", while Lecuona topped both practices and confessed to feeling as good as he ever has on the Panigale V4 R during FP2.
Ducati once again dominated the field in practice, with top-six lockouts in both sessions. Interestingly, Yari Montella crashed twice as he enters this weekend with a 46-point lead over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship. Things weren't much better for Lowes yesterday, who crashed shortly after the red flag in FP2 and didn't set a time in the afternoon session as a result.
Remy Gardner caused that red flag in FP2 when he crashed at turn one. The Australian was declared fit after a trip to the medical centre.
BMW had a slightly more promising day yesterday with Miguel Oliveira finishing eighth in FP2, although Danilo Petrucci still struggled starkly, finishing down in 19th in FP2. Shaun Muir told the world feed broadcast yesterday that Petrucci could stay with BMW next year in an "overseas" national championship.
Late crashes now for Bassani, Locatelli, and Sam Lowes.
Turn 5-6 for Bassani, turn two for Locatelli, final corner for Lowes. Yellows will cost more laps.
And now it's Lecuona to pole with a minute to go, and Bulega had backed out of his final lap.
Here comes Bulega, breaking Surra's heart. 1m27.297s puts him on provisional pole and he's visibly pumped with that.
P5 for Bulega with his first valid lap. Decent banker but he'll want more than that.
Surra to pole! He takes advantage of Lecuona's mistake and he has provisional pole with four minutes to go.
Mistake for Lecuona, he's run off in the early part of the lap but stayed on it fortunately for him. Sketchy one.
Riders heading out for their second runs now. Only 16 riders with a valid lap at the moment with all the yellow flags.
Bulega's lap was cancelled for yellow flags, so obviously didn't avoid the yellows at the final corner for Rato.
Montella up to second as a result of that and Baldassarri on the front row in third.
Bulega up to second with his first valid laps. Managed to get through the final sector just after Rato's bike was cleared.
Another crash, this time for Rato at the final corner and yellows will blow a few laps there.
Lecuona under the lap record on his first lap, 1mm27.639s. He was ahead of Dixon on-track so was no affected by yellow flags.
Early crash for Dixon. He'd been third in FP3, but he's dropped it on his first flying lap and he'll be starting from the back of the grid.
Pit lane is open at Cremona and we're underway for 15 minutes of Superpole.
Just under 10 minutes to go until Superpole starts. 20C air temperature and 24C track temperature, so pretty perfect conditions.
Alberto Surra was fastest in FP3 this morning. The Italian could be on for his best weekend yet in WorldSBK - could he challenge for pole this morning?
It's been a tough weekend for Nicolo Bulega so far, by his standards. Second in both practices yesterday but with a crash in each, and only 10th in FP3 this morning, it looks like he's up against it to keep his 100 per cent pole record for 2026 going this morning.
His chances for the title this weekend are better, he has a 22-point margin to back into and still emerge as champion by the end of the weekend. You can check the permutations for today's Race 1 that would make Bulega champion here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action at Cremona. Superpole is due to get underway in around 45 minutes at 11:15 local time.