Cremona WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Superpole in Italy

Live coverage of Superpole at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit. Superpole is due to start at 11:15 local time, while Race 1 is coming up this afternoon at 15:30.

Key Moments

Surra takes provisional pole as Lecuona runs off track

Lecuona immediately under lap record

Dixon, Rato crash early; riders lose laps to yellow flags

Superpole starts in warm, dry conditions

Nicolo Bulega is on the brink of his second world title and first in WorldSBK this weekend. The odds of him clinching today in Race 1 are against him, as he needs to out-score Iker Lecuona by 15 points. He also has a 100 per cent pole position record to defend in Superpole this morning.

Bulega crashed twice yesterday, which he admitted afterwards had made him "angry", while Lecuona topped both practices and confessed to feeling as good as he ever has on the Panigale V4 R during FP2.

Ducati once again dominated the field in practice, with top-six lockouts in both sessions. Interestingly, Yari Montella crashed twice as he enters this weekend with a 46-point lead over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship. Things weren't much better for Lowes yesterday, who crashed shortly after the red flag in FP2 and didn't set a time in the afternoon session as a result.

Remy Gardner caused that red flag in FP2 when he crashed at turn one. The Australian was declared fit after a trip to the medical centre.

BMW had a slightly more promising day yesterday with Miguel Oliveira finishing eighth in FP2, although Danilo Petrucci still struggled starkly, finishing down in 19th in FP2. Shaun Muir told the world feed broadcast yesterday that Petrucci could stay with BMW next year in an "overseas" national championship.