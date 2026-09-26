2026 Cremona WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Bulega only 10th as Surra hits the top

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona spent most of FP3 at the top of the times and was the first rider to lap in the 1m27s, but it was Alberto Surra who ultimately ended fastest overall. Jake Dixon also lapped sub-1m28s to finish third-fastest.

Axel Bassani was fourth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Sam Lowes, and Nicolo Bulega who completed the top-10 - an uncharacteristically under-the-radar session from Bulega after his two crashes on Friday.

Miguel Oliveira lost the final three minutes of the session to a technical problem that forced him to stop on track at the final chicane.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Cremona are below.

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