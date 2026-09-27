Cremona WorldSBK LIVE: Race 2 updates with Nicolo Bulega on brink of title

Live coverage of the Superpole race at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy, the 10th round of the season. Race 2 is due to start at 15:30 local time after Iker Lecuona won the Superpole Race.

Key Moments

Race 2 to start at 15:30 local time/14:30 BST

Lecuona wins Superpole Race from Bulega, Surra

Bautista crashes out

Baldassarri takes himself & Gerloff out on lap one

Nicolo Bulega continues his quest for the 2026 WorldSBK title today at Cremona after being denied again by Iker Lecuona in Race 1 yesterday and the Superpole Race this morning. Bulega can win the title in Race 2 and the mathematics are fo r the first time in the favour of the Italian, who felt his second place yesterday was "clever".

Lecuona was dominant yesterday, winning by over five seconds, although he's wary of an improved Bulega on Sunday. It was Lecuona who took the Superpole Race win, though - the first time Bulega has been beaten on a Sunday this year. There's little Lecuona can do about the title at this point, but he's currently on for a perfect weekend: pole, Race 1 win, Superpole Race win. Only Race 2 remains to complete the set.

Sam Lowes completed the podium yesterday and closed in on Yari Montella in the battle for third in the championship as the Italian crashed twice. It's been a tough weekend for Montella in general, with two crashes to his name on Friday as well, but he did a good job in the Superpole Race to rebound and finish fourth, ahead of Lowes, although he couldn't beat Alberto Surra to the podium.

There is no Remy Gardner today, the Australian having been declared unfit this morning due to a left hand fracture. Gardner is the second full-time rider to pull out of this weekend after Tarran Mackenzie, who is replaced by Loris Baz at the MGM Ducati team.