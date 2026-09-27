Carabinieri guy has landed. No arrests yet. Maybe waiting for the anthem to finish.
Cremona WorldSBK LIVE: Race 2 updates with Nicolo Bulega on brink of title
Live updates from Race 2 at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy, the 10th round of the 2026 season.
Live coverage of the Superpole race at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy, the 10th round of the season. Race 2 is due to start at 15:30 local time after Iker Lecuona won the Superpole Race.
Key Moments
- Race 2 to start at 15:30 local time/14:30 BST
- Lecuona wins Superpole Race from Bulega, Surra
- Bautista crashes out
- Baldassarri takes himself & Gerloff out on lap one
Nicolo Bulega continues his quest for the 2026 WorldSBK title today at Cremona after being denied again by Iker Lecuona in Race 1 yesterday and the Superpole Race this morning. Bulega can win the title in Race 2 and the mathematics are fo r the first time in the favour of the Italian, who felt his second place yesterday was "clever".
Lecuona was dominant yesterday, winning by over five seconds, although he's wary of an improved Bulega on Sunday. It was Lecuona who took the Superpole Race win, though - the first time Bulega has been beaten on a Sunday this year. There's little Lecuona can do about the title at this point, but he's currently on for a perfect weekend: pole, Race 1 win, Superpole Race win. Only Race 2 remains to complete the set.
Sam Lowes completed the podium yesterday and closed in on Yari Montella in the battle for third in the championship as the Italian crashed twice. It's been a tough weekend for Montella in general, with two crashes to his name on Friday as well, but he did a good job in the Superpole Race to rebound and finish fourth, ahead of Lowes, although he couldn't beat Alberto Surra to the podium.
There is no Remy Gardner today, the Australian having been declared unfit this morning due to a left hand fracture. Gardner is the second full-time rider to pull out of this weekend after Tarran Mackenzie, who is replaced by Loris Baz at the MGM Ducati team.
Carbinieri guy currently parachuting in. Hopefully no parking offences on the grid.
Yari Montella's P4 this morning was enough for Barni to win the independent teams' title for 2026 and for the second year running.
Pit lane is open at Cremona and the riders are heading out for the sighting lap.
Under half-an-hour away from the start of Race 2 and we have perfectly dry conditions still and the warmest temperatures of the weekend: 26C air temperature, 31C track temperature.
Here's your race winning overtake in Supersport Race 2.
The World Supersport podium ceremony has just concluded. Jeremy Alcoba completed the double in Race 2 while second for Albert Arenas means he leads Valentin Debise by 86 points in the championship. Any podium result will do for Arenas in Race 1 at Estoril in 13 days' time.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Cremona, where Race 2 is 45 minutes away.
Here are updated title permutations for Bulega in Race 2. This is his best shot yet - it's finally in his hands, rather than Lecuona's.
Iker Lecuona says he was aware of Nicolo Bulega's alternative tyre choice before going to the grid for the Superpole Race.
He even says he knew when he was sat in the pits with his crew chief where Bulega would attack him in the opening laps.
Full story here.
It's a third victory of 2026 for Iker Lecuona in the Superpole Race at Cremona. He beats Bulega by just over a second, the Italian still closing in on that title but not clinching it just yet.
Surra keeps third from Montella, a first podium for him. Sam Lowes completes an all-Ducati top-five ahead of Alex Lowes, Bridewell, Oliveira, and Dixon who takes the final point in ninth. Locatelli rounds out the top-10.
Lecuona leads by over a second as we go onto the final lap. Bulega's settled for second at this point.
Surra still holds third from Montella but they're still right together.
Montella tried to pass Surra at turn 11 but Surra squared him off. Two laps to go for them to decide third place. Looks like it's between those two.
Lecuona pulling away now. He's over 0.5s clear as we go into the final three laps.
Crash for Manzi, he's gone down at turn 10. Up and okay.
Track limits warning for Lecuona after just five laps. Something to think about with half the race still to go.
Front two are over a second clear of Surra, Montella, Sam Lowes, and Alex Lowes who are all fairly close together.
Bulega makes the move to the front at turn 11 on lap three, but Lecuona responds at turn 13. Tough retaliation but clean enough and Lecuona keeps the lead.
Bautista has crashed out on lap two. He was another one who had chosen the SCQ tyre.
Baldassarri and Gerloff go down. Baldassarri was trying to pass Gerloff at turn seven but lost the front. Gerloff could do nothing to avoid the Ducati on the inside. Out they both go.
It's lights out at Cremona for the Superpole Race. Lecuona makes the holeshot from Bulega, Surra, Montella, and Sam Lowes.
Bulega, Surra, Baldassarri with the SCQ tyre, Lecuona with the SCX.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the 10-lap Superpole Race.
Here's your starting order for the Superpole Race with Lecuona on pole ahead of Bulega and no Remy Gardner.
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|13
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|19
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
Just over 10 minutes away from the start of the Superpole Race now and we have 21C of air temperature, 24C of track temperature, so comparable to Superpole yesterday morning. Dry again as it's been all weekend.