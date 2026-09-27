2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona maintains top spot
Full results from Warm Up at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy ahead of Sunday's races at round 10 of the 2026 season.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final session before Sunday's two races.
Iker Lecuona maintained his position at the top of the times in Warm Up at Cremona. Only Nicolo Bulega joined him in the 1m27s.
Sam Lowes was third-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-five.
Jake Dixon took sixth, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Garrett Gerloff, Alberto Surra, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.790
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.905
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.209
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.569
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.583
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.593
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.600
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:28.600
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.761
|10
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.773
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.985
|12
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.004
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.012
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.122
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.230
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.232
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.345
|18
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.375
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.596
|20
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.630
|21
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
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