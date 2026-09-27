2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona maintains top spot

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final session before Sunday's two races.

Iker Lecuona maintained his position at the top of the times in Warm Up at Cremona. Only Nicolo Bulega joined him in the 1m27s.

Sam Lowes was third-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-five.

Jake Dixon took sixth, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Garrett Gerloff, Alberto Surra, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Cremona are below.

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