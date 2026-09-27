2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona maintains top spot

Full results from Warm Up at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy ahead of Sunday's races at round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final session before Sunday's two races.

Iker Lecuona maintained his position at the top of the times in Warm Up at Cremona. Only Nicolo Bulega joined him in the 1m27s.

Sam Lowes was third-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes in fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-five.

Jake Dixon took sixth, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Garrett Gerloff, Alberto Surra, and Yari Montella who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.790
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.905
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.209
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.569
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.583
6Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.593
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.600
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:28.600
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.761
10Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.773
11Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.985
12Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.004
13Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.012
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.122
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.230
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.232
17Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.345
18Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.375
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.596
20Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.630
21Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set

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2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Warm Up Results:
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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