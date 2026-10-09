Estoril WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Friday practice in Portugal

Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th and penultimate round of the 2026 championship. FP1 is due to start at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Gerloff's session ends early with turn eight crash

Ducatis set early pace in FP1 as Bridewell crashes

WorldSBK arrives at Estoril for its penultimate round of 2026 with all three titles wrapped up. Ducati won the manufacturers' and its factory squad won the teams' title at Donington, while Nicolo Bulega was crowned riders' champion at Cremona two weeks ago.

There is still a fight for third in the championship between Yari Montella, Alex Lowes, and Sam Lowes, although the latter's crash in Race 2 at Cremona leaves him 50 points behind Montella, who has 43 points over Alex Lowes. Montella could secure third place this weekend, but he'd need to be 63 points ahead of both Lowes brothers, meaning he needs to extend his advantage to fourth place by 20 points in this weekend's three races.

Third place in the championship would also make Montella the independent riders' champion. His Barni Ducati team wrapped up the independent teams' title at Cremona thanks to the Italian's P4 in the Superpole Race.

With Barni in mind, Montella's team-mate Alvaro Bautista admitted yesterday that he does not yet have any options for 2027 that "motivate" him. The Spaniard has endured a tough season so far, and at this stage it is a distinct possibility that 2026 could prove to be the two-time champion's final year in the series.

The same could also be true for Danilo Petrucci, who will leave BMW at the end of this season to make way for Brad Binder. But the three-time race winner said yesterday that he has had talks with GoEleven about a move there for next season.