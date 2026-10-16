Jerez WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Friday practice in Spain

Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. FP2 is due to start at 15:00 local time.

Key Moments

Bautista crashes at turn nine late on in FP2

Red flag for Jake Dixon crash

Bulega leads FP2 early on but Lecuona much closer than FP1

Bulega tops uneventful FP1 from Sam Lowes, Lecuona

Bulega leads FP1 early as Ducati holds top three positions

All three titles are wrapped up heading into the final round at Jerez this weekend - even Yari Montella has secured the independent riders' crown thanks to Sam Lowes' poor Estoril Round and the Italian's own decent Race 2 in Portugal last week, finishing fourth.

Montella still has third in the championship to mathematically secure, but with a 53-point lead over Alex Lowes coming into the weekend the Barni Ducati rider is well-placed to walk away from 2026 with a championship bronze medal. The Italian started the weekend well, finishing fourth in FP1, although Sam Lowes was second this morning.

Nicolo Bulega arrives to Jerez fresh off a return to the dominance that had become typical of his 2026 season in Estoril, where Iker Lecuona had no answers for his team-mate's speed. Bulega also did the treble at Jerez last year and took pole by over half-a-second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu. It will be Bulega's last round in WorldSBK, so no doubt he will be motivated to finish his time in the series and with the Aruba.it Ducati team in the strongest way possible, and he started the weekend out that way by finishing over 0.2 seconds clear of the field in FP1.

While it's Montella chasing third in the championship this weekend, it's Alberto Surra who has emerged as the strongest of the satellite Ducati riders in recent races, with four podiums in the last five races, including three from three in Estoril last week. It was certainly a messy weekend from Montella for the most part, so it will be interesting to see this weekend how the two Italians stack up against each other in Jerez, and whether anyone else can feature in that battle for the final podium position as Miguel Oliveira did a week ago, at least in Race 1. Surra was decent in FP1, finishing fifth, while Oliveira was only 10th. Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth.