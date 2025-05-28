2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) as it happened

2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) results
Four minutes from the end, Toprak sets a WorldSBK lap record at Misano!
He posts 1'32.267s!
Somehow Nicola Bulega still had the final say!
Brilliant Bulega reclaims P1 with only minutes remaining!
He puts 1'32.402s on the board
Razgatlioglu clocks a 1'32.613s lap to go top of the timesheet!
Bulega improved his time to 1'32.675s.
The WorldSBK lap record at Misano is 1'32.320s.
Just 0.015s separates leader Bulega from Razgatlioglu.
Danilo Petrucci crashed at Turn 1, bringing out a red flag, but he's OK and the testing resumes.
Nicolo Bulega storms to the top of the timesheet with a 1'32.720 lap.
Sam Lowes is second, Andrea Iannone up to third, behind Toprak.
Normal service resumes, Toprak Razgatlioglu heads out and quickly does the best lap of the afternoon.
1'33'286 is the best of the bunch.
Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani are the only race riders to head out after the lunch break.
The green flag came out 30 minutes ago but no riders have gone out yet...
Jonathan Rea currently in P6 as he works on developing his Yamaha.
Worth noting that Andrea Iannone is on track again today, currently 11th-fastest, despite getting injured in the Czech WorldSBK.
Sam Lowes up to third-fastest behind Toprak and Bulega but he can't crack the 1'32s lap yet.
Only Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega inside 1'32s so far.
Alvaro Bautista goes second-fastest after a 1.33.176 lap.
Toprak
Lecuona
Sam Lowes
Bulega
Nicolo Bulega wasn't involved yesterday but is on track now.
His 1.33.661 lap is good enough for fourth-fastest inside the first hour.
Stefano Manzi getting a run-out...
