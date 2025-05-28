2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) as it happened

Jonathan Rea
28 May 2025
17:14
Final results

17:09
Lap record!

Four minutes from the end, Toprak sets a WorldSBK lap record at Misano!

He posts 1'32.267s!

Somehow Nicola Bulega still had the final say!

16:57
Bulega reclaims!

Brilliant Bulega reclaims P1 with only minutes remaining!

He puts 1'32.402s on the board

16:36
Toprak top again

Razgatlioglu clocks a 1'32.613s lap to go top of the timesheet!

16:36

Bulega improved his time to 1'32.675s.

The WorldSBK lap record at Misano is 1'32.320s.

15:28

Just 0.015s separates leader Bulega from Razgatlioglu.

15:27

Danilo Petrucci crashed at Turn 1, bringing out a red flag, but he's OK and the testing resumes.

14:45
Bulega edges Razgatlioglu

Nicolo Bulega storms to the top of the timesheet with a 1'32.720 lap.

14:27

Sam Lowes is second, Andrea Iannone up to third, behind Toprak.

14:02

Normal service resumes, Toprak Razgatlioglu heads out and quickly does the best lap of the afternoon.

1'33'286 is the best of the bunch.

13:47

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani are the only race riders to head out after the lunch break.

13:47
Upcoming Ducati is out on track

Ducati offer first glimpse of new Panigale V4R at WorldSBK test

Michele Pirro
Michele Pirro
13:31
Slow restart

The green flag came out 30 minutes ago but no riders have gone out yet...

12:05
Results at half-way stage here

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
11:41

Jonathan Rea currently in P6 as he works on developing his Yamaha.

11:40

Worth noting that Andrea Iannone is on track again today, currently 11th-fastest, despite getting injured in the Czech WorldSBK.

11:07
10:44

Sam Lowes up to third-fastest behind Toprak and Bulega but he can't crack the 1'32s lap yet.

09:52
Today's Toprak latest news

Toprak Razgatlioglu “one step away” from joining ambitious MotoGP team

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
09:51
The 1'32s club

Only Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega inside 1'32s so far.

09:16

Alvaro Bautista goes second-fastest after a 1.33.176 lap.

09:09
Rider and team break up

Glenn van Straalen and the D34G WorldSSP Racing Team have announced their split by mutual termination

08:45
Top four so far

Toprak

Lecuona

Sam Lowes

Bulega

08:45
Bulega's first laps

Nicolo Bulega wasn't involved yesterday but is on track now.

His 1.33.661 lap is good enough for fourth-fastest inside the first hour.

08:44
Extra rider on a Yamaha

Stefano Manzi getting a run-out...

