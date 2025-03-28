2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

WorldSBK returns to action this weekend after just over a month without racing since the opening round in Australia in February.

FP1 for this weekend's Portuguese Round in Portimao is set to get underway at 10:35 local time, with FP2 coming up later this afternoon at 15:00 local time.

At the recent Portimao test, it was reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who set the fastest time, but Nicolo Bulega enters this weekend as the championship leader.