2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results

Full results from FP1 at the Portuguese World Superbike round, round two of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the 2025 Portuguese Round, the Italian ending up as one of two riders in the 1:40s.

The second of the two was Alvaro Bautista, only 0.019 seconds behind his teammate, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-three on the Bimota.

Michael van der Mark and impressive rookie Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Iannone was sixth after an early rear brake issue delayed his start to the session.

The session itself was delayed by a few minutes due to track conditions at turn one after the WorldSSP practice beforehand. Once it got underway, there were immediate issues for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who didn't set a time in the session due to an undiagnosed issue that was present from the beginning.

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team boss Shaun Muir told the international TV feed that Razgatlioglu was back using the engine from Race 2 in Australia last month, a race the Turkish rider retired from, having been using test engines during the pre-event test two weeks ago in Portimao.

Full lap times from World Superbike FP1 in Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.977
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.996
3Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.046
4Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.049
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.099
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.185
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.189
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.237
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.519
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.613
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:41.754
12Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.825
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:41.972
14Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.167
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:42.402
16Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:42.600
17Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.795
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:42.825
19Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:43.414
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:43.899
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:45.311
22Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:45.777
23Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

