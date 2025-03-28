2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results
Full results from FP1 at the Portuguese World Superbike round, round two of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the 2025 Portuguese Round, the Italian ending up as one of two riders in the 1:40s.
The second of the two was Alvaro Bautista, only 0.019 seconds behind his teammate, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-three on the Bimota.
Michael van der Mark and impressive rookie Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Iannone was sixth after an early rear brake issue delayed his start to the session.
The session itself was delayed by a few minutes due to track conditions at turn one after the WorldSSP practice beforehand. Once it got underway, there were immediate issues for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who didn't set a time in the session due to an undiagnosed issue that was present from the beginning.
ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team boss Shaun Muir told the international TV feed that Razgatlioglu was back using the engine from Race 2 in Australia last month, a race the Turkish rider retired from, having been using test engines during the pre-event test two weeks ago in Portimao.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.977
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.996
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.046
|4
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.049
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.099
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.185
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.189
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.237
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.519
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.613
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.754
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.825
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.972
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.167
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.402
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.600
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.795
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.825
|19
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:43.414
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.899
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:45.311
|22
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:45.777
|23
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set