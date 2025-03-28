2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the 2025 Portuguese Round, the Italian ending up as one of two riders in the 1:40s.

The second of the two was Alvaro Bautista, only 0.019 seconds behind his teammate, while Axel Bassani rounded out the top-three on the Bimota.

Michael van der Mark and impressive rookie Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Andrea Iannone was sixth after an early rear brake issue delayed his start to the session.

The session itself was delayed by a few minutes due to track conditions at turn one after the WorldSSP practice beforehand. Once it got underway, there were immediate issues for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who didn't set a time in the session due to an undiagnosed issue that was present from the beginning.

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team boss Shaun Muir told the international TV feed that Razgatlioglu was back using the engine from Race 2 in Australia last month, a race the Turkish rider retired from, having been using test engines during the pre-event test two weeks ago in Portimao.

Full lap times from World Superbike FP1 in Portimao are below.