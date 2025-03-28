Toprak Razgatlioglu sets record straight about MotoGP rumours

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP is once again an ongoing saga, and he has responded to rumours suggesting that he could move to Honda for 2026.

The Turkish rider’s BMW contract expires at the end of this year, as does Honda HRC Castrol rider Luca Marini’s at Honda, meaning things are well-aligned for Razgatlioglu to move to the factory HRC squad for the 2026 season.

But the reigning World Superbike Champion has denied that any deal is yet done.

“I haven't signed with Honda, much less will I do wildcards,” Razgatlioglu said ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese WorldSBK, as reported by GPOne.

“Reading all this, I smile, because my brother called me yesterday to ask me about Honda.

“Sincerely, I'd like to know who writes these things and why. It's true that I have an expiring contract with BMW, but for the moment, I haven't spoken to anyone.”

Razgatlioglu added that Honda might not be his only option to switch to MotoGP, suggesting that a reunion with Yamaha – with which he won his first world title in 2021 – is also a possibility.

“Only Marini? There's also Yamaha,” he said, jokingly.

“I'm not talking to anyone at the moment,” he clarified. “I don't deny that I have a dream of racing in MotoGP, but we'll see what happens. It'll be crucial to have the right direction to follow.

“What's certain is that, in 2027, the rules will change and everything will be new, since Pirelli will also come.

“Now, I have to stay focused on the Superbike and on my BMW, so we'll see about the future.

“We'll definitely have a very competitive Ducati in MotoGP, and I think it'll be strong in 2027, as well."