WorldSBK Portimao test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES

WorldSBK's preseason continues this week with a two-day test in Portimao.

Jonathan Rea arrives in Portugal having topped the second day at last week's Jerez test, albeit in wet conditions that many riders decided against riding in.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the dry first day of the Jerez test.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is back in action this week after missing Jerez through a finger injury he picked up enduro riding.

Iker Lecuona should also be back for Honda this week after missing Jerez through injury himself.