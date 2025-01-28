We have our first rider out on track - Tarran Mackenzie has ventured out on the MIE Honda.
WorldSBK Portimao test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the 2025 WorldSBK Portimao test.
WorldSBK's preseason continues this week with a two-day test in Portimao.
Jonathan Rea arrives in Portugal having topped the second day at last week's Jerez test, albeit in wet conditions that many riders decided against riding in.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the dry first day of the Jerez test.
Toprak Razgatlioglu is back in action this week after missing Jerez through a finger injury he picked up enduro riding.
Iker Lecuona should also be back for Honda this week after missing Jerez through injury himself.
Welcome to live coverage of this week's WorldSBK test from Portimao. Weather conditions look fairly okay today, but we're starting this morning with a damp track and thus not much running. No one has been out so far in the opening 15 minutes, but there's still over six-and-a-half hours remaining today.