Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 1

Lap times from the opening day of this week's Portimao World Superbike test.

Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff tops the opening day of the Portimao World Superbike test at midday, the American taking advantage of improving track conditions towards the end of the morning to take the top spot.

The morning has seen very little running so far with Gerloff one of only three full-time WorldSBK riders to set a time to now as a result of wet track conditions.

Full times as of 13:00 are below.

2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test Results | Tuesday | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:44.851
2Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:47.431
3Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.436
4Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:56.814
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:57.524
6Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:57.837
 Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Borja GomezESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
 Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
 Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
 Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

