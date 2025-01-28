Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 1

Garrett Gerloff tops the opening day of the Portimao World Superbike test at midday, the American taking advantage of improving track conditions towards the end of the morning to take the top spot.

The morning has seen very little running so far with Gerloff one of only three full-time WorldSBK riders to set a time to now as a result of wet track conditions.

Full times as of 13:00 are below.