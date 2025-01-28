Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Lap times from the opening day of this week's Portimao World Superbike test.
Garrett Gerloff tops the opening day of the Portimao World Superbike test at midday, the American taking advantage of improving track conditions towards the end of the morning to take the top spot.
The morning has seen very little running so far with Gerloff one of only three full-time WorldSBK riders to set a time to now as a result of wet track conditions.
Full times as of 13:00 are below.
2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test Results | Tuesday | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:44.851
|2
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:47.431
|3
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.436
|4
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:56.814
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:57.524
|6
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:57.837
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Borja Gomez
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set