Official: IOM TT star Peter Hickman set for WorldSBK wildcard at Donington Park

Hickman won’t be the only British Superbike rider in action as reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie will also be on wildcard duty for McAMS Yamaha.

Winner of four Isle of Man TT races in 2022, Hickman will be returning to Doningon Park for the second time in two months after BSB raced there in late May.

Hickman’s previous WorldSBK appearances came for Suzuki (2012) and BMW three seasons ago, although both were last-minute arrangements.

This time around Hickman will have a full weekend to get reacquainted with WorldSBK, while also competing on a very familiar M 1000 RR package that’s seen him have success on both the road racing scene and BSB.

"I’m mega excited to get a chance to have a go at the World Superbikes," said Hickman. "I’ve done it twice – once in 2012 with Worx Suzuki and again in 2019 with the BMW World Superbike team but both times were last minute arrangements, jumping on bikes I had never seen before.

"This time I’ll be riding my FHO Racing BMW which I race in the British Superbike Championship so that will be good. We are having to work on raising the electronics package to World Superbike spec which will change things quite a lot which could be interesting but we’ll see.

"I think it’s fantastic that we’re getting the chance to do this as a team and it’s all down to Faye. She’s owned the team for a year and a half and we’ve already done BSB, North West 200, Isle of Man TT and now we’re getting to do a World Superbike wildcard which is pretty cool.

"It’ll be good for everyone in the team to get to do a World Superbike round together, we’ve all done bits here and there not as a team so I think it’s going to be a really great thing for us all."

Currently tenth in the British Superbike standings, Hickman is yet to record a podium finish in 2022.

That’s also the case for Mackenzie, albeit the Yamaha rider missed the opening few races due to injury.

The wildcard additions of Hickman and Mackenzie means there will be a total of six Brits in action at Donington Park.