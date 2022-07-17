The perfect three-peat also reignited Razgatlioglu’s flagging title defence, a 79-point gap to Alvaro Bautista being cut to a more manageable 43-point deficit by Sunday evening.

To put the Pata Yamaha star’s dream weekend into perspective, Razgatlioglu arrived at Donington with only one (Superpole) win from this year’s 12 races, but went on to lead all 46 racing laps at the British round.

“For me this is a big dream. After the world championship, finally the three victories,” Razgatlioglu said. “This is a favourite track for me and the home race for my team, so it’s an incredible day."

After blitzing the field with a 6.4s victory on Saturday, Razgatlioglu came under pressure from Rea during both Sunday races, especially the final encounter.

But whenever the Kawasaki rider attacked, Razgatlioglu instantly responded, his legendary hard braking skills keeping the six-time world champion at bay.

The key to it all, Razgatlioglu explained, had been to solve Friday’s rear grip issues.

“On Friday, I was not really happy with my bike, just the rear grip. I tried a race simulation and finished it spinning. I saw that Johnny’s pace was very fast and before the first race I was scared, my plan was just to try and follow Johnny, maybe fight with him.

“But my team changed some set-up, I don't know what, and I felt incredible grip.

“My team did an incredible job, every day. And now, I’m feeling good with the bike, like last year. The Toprak style has come back again – in hard braking, it was very easy to pass other riders.

“I made a mistake today, went wide, Johnny passed me and it was very easy to pass him again because now the bike is my style, my set-up, and I'm enjoying it. I hope in Most it will be the same.”

Razgatlioglu finished with a one-second victory margin over Rea (in the Superpole race) and then Bautista, who passed a fading Rea late in race 2.

Razgatlioglu: ‘The championship is not finished’

“I’m not looking at the points, I’m just focussed on the races and also for Most I’ll keep fighting again for victories," Razgatlioglu said.

"You know, the championship is not finished. We have many races left and we will see. Also, last year we were coming back and fighting Johnny for half the year.

“This is just one weekend. But if in Most I feel the same with the bike then… we are in the game.”

Razgatlioglu admitted even manager and mentor Kenan Sofuoglu had been surprised by his Donington performances.

“He’s not here this weekend but we talk before and after the races - he’s also very surprised, because he was not [expecting] this pace and three victories,” Razgatlioglu said.

And how does Razgatlioglu plan to celebrate his first WorldSBK treble?

“I don't like to party but after winning we always go to McDonald’s and now I need two Big Macs… [not three because] just the long races, not Superpole!”

Rea is 17 points behind Bautista and 26 ahead of Razgatlioglu.