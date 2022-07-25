The ‘King of Brands’ during his championship winning season, Mackenzie left Brands Hatch as the rider to beat for the second consecutive year after winning two races out of three.

After team-mate Jason O’Halloran claimed victory during Saturday’s race one, Mackenzie managed to complete a Sunday double over the new championship leader who finished second in both races.

Mackenzie’s return to full fitness and top form came one weekend after impressing during his WorldSBK debut at Donington Park.

With a full-time move to WorldSBK still his main target in 2023, repeating the results of Brands Hatch will go a long way in helping the McAMS Yamaha rider turn hope into reality.

GRT Yamaha, one of the teams that are likely to be an option for Mackenzie, are yet to confirm either one of their 2023 seats. However, the current BSB champion believes it’s ‘too early’ to know what championship his future lies in.

"I was meant to test [in WorldSBK] earlier in the year and do Assen and then come here [Donington Park] with a better understanding of the electronics, likewise for the team," Mackenzie told WorldSBK.com after his world championship debut.

"I got thrown in at the deep end, but we really enjoyed it and I really like this paddock. It’s nice and relaxed and everyone made us feel very welcome.

"Hopefully, one day, we’ll be in the paddock full-time. We’ve had one discussion, but I think it’s too early as a lot of riders haven’t signed for next year yet.

"The first experience was enjoyable and hopefully, one day I can be here and be racing in this paddock every weekend."

Mackenzie scored three points on his debut which is more than fellow BSB rider Peter Hickman managed - the FHO Racing BMW rider was also a wildcard at Donington Park - while it was also better than Oliver Konig and Hafizh Syahrin who are yet to score points despite competing in all 15 races.